Roughnecks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks today announced their 2025-26 National Lacrosse League regular season schedule. The home schedule kicks off on Sunday, December 28th against the reigning NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits at 6:00pm for the Home Opener party.

The full schedule sees the Riggers play all 13 teams at least once, and will faceoff twice against the Georgia Swarm, Ottawa Black Bears, Colorado Mammoth, Saskatchewan Rush, and the newly relocated Oshawa FireWolves during the season.

Calgary welcomes the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday, April 4th and will travel to Oshawa the following weekend for the first home and home series with the newly relocated team. This will be the first season the FireWolves, formerly of Albany, call the Tribute Communities Center home.

The schedule includes one home double header weekend for the Roughnecks, beginning Saturday, February 14th vs the Philadelphia Wings before the team hosts the Georgia Swarm on Sunday, February 15th. The Roughnecks and Swarm will also be part of an exciting NLL UnBOXed Series Game on Friday, January 16th, with the neutral site location to be announced in the coming weeks.

A calendar highlight for Roughnecks fans will be Saturday March 14th, when the Riggers host the Ottawa Black Bears for the annual St Patrick's Day Party. The Roughnecks complete theme night schedule will be announced in November.

The Calgary Roughnecks open their 2025-26 season campaign on the road against the Saskatchewan Rush in week 2, with faceoff set for 6:00pm MST on Saturday December 6th. Fans will be able to view the game on TSN+ & NLL+.

Season Tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Fans can secure seats online at CalgaryRoughnecks.com/seasontickets or by calling 403-777-4646 option 1.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.