Mammoth Place Forward Ryan Lee on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization placed forward Ryan Lee on the Season-Ending Injured Reserve List, as the Newmarket, Ontario native is set to undergo surgery after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Injured during the second half of Colorado's eventual 18-13 victory over the Rochester Knighthawks Jan. 3, Lee was initially moved to the squad's Injured Reserve List.

With the organization placing him on the Season-Ending Injured Reserve List, Lee is now set to miss the remainder of the league's 2025-26 campaign recovering from said operation.

"Unfortunately, Ryan sustained a season-ending knee injury during our game against the Knighthawks and is expected to miss the remainder of the season," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"Ryan remains an instrumental part of the organization. We wish him a successful recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the turf at the appropriate time."

Having produced 20 points (4g, 16a) during his first four appearances this season, Lee racked up seven points (2g, 5a) against Rochester before going down late in the third quarter due to the injury.

Lee paced the team in scoring last season with a squad-high 95 points (36g, 59a) and recorded the 400th point of his NLL career against the Knighthawks, now sitting with 403 points (137g, 266a) to his name.

