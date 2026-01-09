Warriors Ready for Only Regular-Season Rendezvous against Roughnecks

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

After a three-week break that included two bye weeks over the holidays, the Vancouver Warriors are ready to hit the turf against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday.

It will be a big night for both teams as it will be the first time a number Warriors face their former team. Forwards Jesse King and Curtis Dickson, and defencemen Reece Callies and Shane Simpson return to WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome since signing with Vancouver this past offseason. It will also be goaltender Christian Del Bianco's first meeting against his former team after being traded to Vancouver last March.

Defenceman and faceoff specialist Max Adler will be making his Warriors debut on Friday. During their bye weeks, Vancouver acquired Adler to strengthen their play off the draw and help with possession. Adler came from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native brings NLL championship experience, helping the Bandits win the NLL Cup in 2023. During the 2022-23 season, Adler averaged a 50.7% faceoff percentage during the regular season, while picking up one assist, 66 loose balls, and three caused turnovers. In six NLL playoff games, Adler registered a 54.6% faceoff win percentage, scored one goal, and collected 41 loose balls.

The Warriors are 2-1 this season, while the Roughnecks are 1-3, with two of Calgary's losses coming at three goals or less.

In their most recent contest, the Warriors showed resiliency in an 8-6 comeback win over the Oshawa FireWolves. The FireWolves took a 4-1 lead after the first quarter, but didn't score again until the third - a testament to the Warriors' defence and goaltending. Del Bianco posted a .884% save percentage, turning aside 46 of 52 shots he faced, and has a .836% save percentage on the season and an 8.33 goals-against average.

The Warriors went on a six-goal run between the third and fourth quarters to take the lead and the veterans up front had timely goals. Defenceman Jackson Suboch kicked off the scoring for Vancouver, while Warriors' points leader Keegan Bal finished the game with five points (2G, 3A). Forwards Marcus Klarich and Dickson each lit the lamp twice, and King scored one goal.

Calgary started the new year with a 15-11 win over the San Diego Seals at Pechanga Arena last week. The Roughnecks got the win by committee and started strong, taking a 4-1 lead after the first quarter and scoring five goals in the final frame to secure the win.

Forwards Tanner Cook and Brayden Mayea each contributed nine points (3G, 6A) against San Diego, and Delta's Haiden Dickson also notched a hat trick. Calgary's leader in points, Tyler Pace, and Noah Manning chipped in two goals each. Defenceman Harrison Matsuoka had a single, as did former Warrior and Port Moody's own Riley Loewen.

Goaltender Aden Walsh stopped 50 shots against the Seals and holds a .768% save percentage for the season.

Warriors' Adler will match up against Roughnecks' defenceman and faceoff man Justin Inacio. Inacio has a 65% win rate off the draw, going 71-of-109 in four games and has also picked up 49 loose balls.

To catch the game on Friday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. PT you can watch the action live on TSN, TSN+ and NLL+.

