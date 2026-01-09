Game Preview - Thunderbirds Doubleheader Weekend in Ontario

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds face a crucial early-season back-to-back, which kicks off Friday when the team heads to Ottawa for a showdown with the Black Bears at Canadian Tire Centre. The team will turn around on Saturday to wrap its season series with the Oshawa FireWolves at Tribute Communities Centre.

Both games are slated to start at 8:00 p.m. AT

Head To Head

Halifax took both halves of the season series against Ottawa in their first season since relocating from New York. A 14-9 victory at Canadian Tire Centre was followed by a shootout in The Nest last March, where the Thunderbirds pulled out a 17-16 win.

Going back to their time as the Riptide, the Thunderbirds were a perfect 7-0, making them 9-0 all-time against this organization. However, they have been one of the best offensive units in the league that has an improved defence and one of the best goaltenders in the NLL. This will be a tough game on the road against a team poised to be in the playoff picture this season.

The Thunderbirds were able to take care of Oshawa in the team's home opener to start the year, winning 11-2 off a historic effort from starter Warren Hill.

Despite that, the FireWolves are a tough matchup every time, and coming off the earlier loss this year, they'll be looking to get a measure of revenge on Halifax. Coming into Oshawa on the second half of a back-to-back, it'll be a scrappy game between these two teams.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

Halifax is looking to get back in the win column this weekend, and it'll be a big test for the offence.

Clarke Petterson (7G, 11A) leads the Thunderbirds in scoring, as he's coming off a three-goal, five-point outing. Randy Staats (5G, 12A) sits just behind him.

Dawson Theede (9G, 5A) leads the team in goals, and had another pair in Saskatchewan a week ago. Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson (6G, 4A) has also scored in all four of the team's games so far this season.

Ryan Terefenko continues to be a transition ace for Halifax. He has registered a point in every game this season. He has two goals and seven points through his first four games.

In net, Warren Hill continues to be solid between the pipes for the Thunderbirds. The Halifax starter owns a 2-2 record along with a 7.49 goals-against average and an .856 save percentage on the year.

Scouting the Black Bears

The Black Bears have gotten a shot in the arm from a new-look right side, and lead the NLL in goals to open the year.

Jeff Teat (12G, 28A) leads the league in scoring and is coming off a 10-point performance last weekend. The addition of veteran Rob Hellyer (13G, 20A) has bee massive for the team's offence, as he's taken some pressure off Teat on the lefty side.

Additionally, Reilly O'Connor (9G, 16A) is off to a strong start and is on pace to set new career highs in goals (32) and points (90).

Ottawa also has some strong complimentary pieces, as Larson Sundown (9G, 8A), Connor Kearnan (8G, 7A), and Sam Firth (4G, 2A) are dangerous with the ball in their sticks.

Brent Noseworthy has had a strong start in transition, putting up two goals and seven points in five games this year. Kevin Brownell (3G, 3A) and Jake Stevens (2G, 2A) have also been efficient pushing the ball up floor. But the Black Bears' leader on the back end is Callum Jones. He currently leads the NLL in loose balls and is tied for the league lead in caused turnovers.

It has been a tough start to the year for Zach Higgins. The Ottawa starter has allowed 58 goals in the first five games of the year. He holds an 11.80 GAA and a .767 SV%.

A look ahead at the FireWolves

It has been a tough start to the season for the FireWolves, who have dropped four straight after winning their opening game of the year.

But in its last game, Oshawa was able to score a season-high 14 goals. Alex Simmons (12G, 12A) had a team-high 11 points, as he had his best game of the year. Tye Kurtz (6G, 10A), Ethan Walker (5G, 8A), and Dyson Williams (6G, 5A) are the offensive leaders for this FireWolves squad.

Taggart Clark (2G, 4A) has been a secondary scoring threat in his first year with Oshawa, while Patrick Kaschalk (1G, 4A) and Corson Kealey (1A) have also been space creators and options offensively for the FireWolves over the last few weeks.

Defensively, they have a strong core, led by Colton Watkinson, Kyle Rubisch, Nick Chaykowsky, Mike Byrne, and Will Johansen. They also have some strong up-and-coming pieces in Jaxon Fridge, Zach Young, and Zac Masson.

In goal, Doug Jamieson has been strong in the cage once again for the FireWolves. Despite a 1-4 record on the year, he's allowed under 10 goals a game, giving his team a chance every night. He holds a 9.22 goals-against average and a .810 save percentage.

Milestone Watch

Graeme Hossack needs one caused turnover to be the seventh player in NLL History to reach 250 for a career

Graeme Hossack needs one game played to surpass Shawn Williams for fifth all-time in games played in franchise history (161)

Dawson Theede needs four goals to reach 100 for his career

Clarke Petterson needs six goals to surpass Tim Soudan for seventh all-time in franchise history (157)

Cody Jamieson needs seven assists to become the 12th player in NLL history to reach 650 for a career

Jason Knox needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Ryan Terefenko needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Jake Withers needs eight points to reach 100 for his career

Broadcast Information

Friday's matchup between the Thunderbirds and Black Bears will be the TSN Game of Week. Saturday's game in Oshawa will be broadcast on CTV2 as well as TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada and ESPN+ in the United States.







