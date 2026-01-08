Knighthawks to Honor Ernie Clement on 585 Knight

Published on January 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks will honor Brighton High School product and Toronto Blue Jays star Ernie Clement on 585 Knight. Clement will perform the ceremonial faceoff prior to the 7 p.m. showdown against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, Jan. 17, at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

"It's an honor for the Rochester Knighthawks to recognize Ernie Clement," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "Ernie represents Rochester at the highest level, and his work ethic, humility, and pride in this community align perfectly with what it means to be a Knighthawk."

Clement had a World Series performance for the ages, setting a major league record with 30 hits in one postseason. He also finished with a 13-game hitting streak, a Blue Jays' postseason record. In his first postseason, Clement hit .411 with one home run and nine RBIs.

On the morning of Jan. 17, Clement will meet the Knighthawks coaches and players during the team's 10:30 a.m. shootaround and do a jersey swap with Knighthawks forward Ryan Lanchbury. Clement will also sign autographs and have the opportunity to play catch with the players.

Tickets for 585 Knight are available at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by calling 585-400-HAWK (4295).







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.