Dan Malta and Scott Arnold Announced as Oshawa FireWolves Broadcast Crew

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced Dan Malta and Scott Arnold as their broadcast crew for home games at the Tribute Communities Centre that will be streamed on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+. Malta will serve as the Play-By-Play Announcer and Arnold will be the Colour Commentator during the 2025-2026 NLL season.

Malta and Arnold have a wealth of broadcast experience and strong connections to the Durham Region lacrosse community. They will be the voice of the FireWolves in the team's first season in Oshawa.

Dan Malta got his start in 2013 working in Oshawa at Channel 12 News Durham where he reported on the Oshawa Generals, helped anchor the local sports segment, and got to cover the Generals as they defeated Connor McDavid's Erie Otters and advanced to the Memorial Cup in 2015. He has worked with the Peterborough Petes, the OHL, Major Series Lacrosse, Canadian Usports Track and Field Championships, Ontario Curling Championships, and Arena Lacrosse League. He also serves as the play-by-play commentator for the Cobourg Cougars in the OJHL and is a producer for Cogeco's yourTV in Peterborough.

"An NLL team moving to Oshawa is exciting enough but having the opportunity to call games in the community I grew up in for a team in the NLL is an honour and something I don't take lightly," said Malta. "I've been working alongside Scott Arnold for a decade now and his dedication to lacrosse is unmatched. I'm really looking forward to working together calling games for the FireWolves."

Scott Arnold was born and raised in Peterborough and has been around lacrosse his entire life, first as a player and now a broadcaster. His broadcasting career began in 2013, calling games for the Durham TurfDogs of the Canadian Lacrosse League (CLAX) which played their games at the Tribute Communities Centre, known then as the GM Centre. He has called games for Peterborough Jr. A Lakers, Peterborough Lakers of MSL, Cobourg Kodiaks of MSL, the Arena Lacrosse League, the Halifax Thunderbirds, and three Mann Cup championships. He is currently on the broadcast team for the Peterborough Petes of the OHL.

"Joining the Oshawa FireWolves broadcast team is a dream come true for me," said Arnold. "Having one of the best in the business, Dan Malta, calling the games with me makes it even more special. I'm looking forward to helping showcase the amazing talent on the FireWolves roster and being a part of an exciting new chapter for the NLL and the city of Oshawa. I think Oshawa is the perfect spot to help catapult the game to another level."

All FireWolves games will be available to watch on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+ throughout the 2025-2026 NLL season. The FireWolves will begin their first season in Oshawa with their Home Opener on Sunday, November 28 at 7:30 PM at the Tribute Communities Centre.

