Meet the Wolves: Ethan Walker

Published on October 2, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - In the FireWolves first season in Oshawa, local lacrosse fans will have plenty of familiar faces to cheer for such as forward Ethan Walker who was born and raised one hour up the road in the historic lacrosse community of Peterborough.

Walker is an alumni of the Jr. A Peterborough Lakers and played his collegiate lacrosse at the University of Denver where he was a 4x All-American. He won the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Championship with the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club. He was drafted 10th overall in the 2020 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft by the Georgia Swarm.

Walker joined the FireWolves in 2022 after being traded from the Swarm and has been a calming presence for the offense with his composure under pressure, hardworking mentality, and clutch playmaking. The slick lefty has a do-it-all type of skill set as a sharpshooter, dynamic dodger, exceptional passer, and isn't afraid to battle for loose balls.

At 28 years old, Walker is beyond his years in terms of leadership and professionalism having served as an alternate captain the past two seasons. He is the quarterback of the FireWolves offense, and his teammates look to him as the prime example of how to be a pro on and off the field.

"Ethan has become a very important part of our leadership group," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "He leads with action and even though he's not been in the league for a long time, our young players respect his approach to the game."

During the 2024-2025 season, Walker produced 74 points on 27 goals and 47 assists with 10 of his goals and 17 of his assists coming on the power play. He also scooped up 77 loose balls. He is only 7 goals away from reaching 100 scored in his career.

"Ethan is fearless and has such a high compete level," said Clark. "When you combine that with an impressive skill set, you have a complete player."

Heading into the upcoming season, #57 will be an integral part of the FireWolves offense as they look to return to the playoffs. It will be even more special for the Peterborough native now that he has the chance to bring home an NLL Championship to the area he grew up in.

Fans can watch Ethan Walker and the FireWolves at their Home Opener against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.







