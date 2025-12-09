Knighthawks Renew Broadcast Agreement to Air Home Games with iHeartMedia

Published on December 9, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks, in conjunction with iHeartMedia, announced today the renewal of their broadcast agreement, keeping Big 107.3 FM the exclusive flagship radio station for all nine regular-season Knighthawks home games during the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season.

Craig Rybczynski will return as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Knighthawks, marking his remarkable 24th season calling NLL games. Rybczynski, who remains the longest-tenured broadcaster in NLL history, was named the 2019-20 recipient of the Tom Borrelli Award as the NLL's Media Member of the Year for his efforts during the team's inaugural campaign. The Voice of the Knighthawks called his record 400th consecutive broadcast on April 13, 2024.

Joining Rybczynski again will be longtime broadcast partner and color analyst Brendan McDaniels, who brings over 20 years of experience to the broadcasts, as well as sideline reporter Griffin Della Penna. Allie Elkins, who is a reporter for NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse, will also make her Knighthawks' sideline debut this season with the team.

Fans can access the broadcasts online at www.big1073.com and on mobile devices by downloading the iHeartRadio app at iHeartRadio.com. As part of the season-long partnership, the team will host weekly on-air ticket giveaways for each home game.

Knighthawks players, coaches, and team personnel will continue to make regularly scheduled interview appearances on iHeartMedia programming throughout the season.

The Knighthawks open their home schedule on Saturday, Dec. 20, when they host the Philadelphia Wings at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 schedule magnet. Tickets can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com, or by phone at 585-400-HAWK (4295).







