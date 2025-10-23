Bandits Sign Dawson, Nielsen to 1-Year Contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Lukas Nielsen and defenseman Paul Dawson to one-year contracts, pending league approval.

Dawson (6'5", 237 lbs., 9/16/1985) currently ranks first all-time in career shots blocked in NLL history (105) and second in franchise history (66). Nielsen (6'0", 180 lbs., 12/21/2004) returns for his second season in Buffalo after recording two points (1+1) and five loose-ball recoveries in two games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25.







