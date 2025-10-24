Warriors Sign Defenceman Shane Simpson
Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Shane Simpson, pending NLL approval.
"Shane is the fastest player in the NLL, and his scoring touch is what separates him from others in our league," said Malawsky. "Simmer and Delbs have amazing chemistry from prior years, and we look forward to rekindling that in Vancouver. Shane, like many of our other signings, is a team-first guy that plays the game the right way, and his transition to our dressing room will be seamless. We are thankful for Shane's commitment to the Vancouver Warriors. The fans are in for a treat."
Simpson, 31, appeared in 12 games during the 2024.25 season, split between the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Philadelphia Wings, registering 11 points (5-6-11), 49 loose ball recoveries, one caused turnover, and one blocked shot.
The 6'2", 170lbs defenceman has played in 80 career games, split between the Calgary Roughnecks, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, recording 107 points (54-53-107), 285 loose ball recoveries, 20 caused turnovers, and seven blocked shots. He has also appeared in seven NLL playoff games, posting six points (2-4-6), 19 loose ball recoveries, two caused turnovers, and two blocked shots, capturing the NLL Cup with Calgary in 2019.
A native of Hamilton, ON, Simpson was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Warriors Sign Defenceman Shane Simpson - Vancouver Warriors
- 4 Rookies Signed for 2025/26 Season - Saskatchewan Rush
- Rush Bringing Back 12 Players for 2025/26 Season - Saskatchewan Rush
- Warriors Sign Defenceman Reece Callies - Vancouver Warriors
- Warriors Sign Forward Jesse King - Vancouver Warriors
- Warriors Sign Forward Curtis Dickson - Vancouver Warriors
- Thunderbirds Agree to Extension with Cole Kirst - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Colorado Mammoth Ink Two-Way Talent Jalen Chaster to Two-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Sign Dawson, Nielsen to 1-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
- Colorado Mammoth Continue Free Agency Frenzy with Several Signings - Colorado Mammoth
- Colorado Mammoth Re-Sign Nine Ahead of 2025-26 National Lacrosse League Season - Colorado Mammoth
- Colorado Mammoth Continue Free Agency Frenzy with Ten Signings - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Sign Shognosh, Tyson to 3-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
- Bandits Sign Orleman, Dooley to 1-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds, Warren Hill Agree to Extension - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Sign Buchanan to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Bill Hostrawser Re-Signs - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.