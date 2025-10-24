Warriors Sign Defenceman Shane Simpson

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager Curt Malawsky announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Shane Simpson, pending NLL approval.

"Shane is the fastest player in the NLL, and his scoring touch is what separates him from others in our league," said Malawsky. "Simmer and Delbs have amazing chemistry from prior years, and we look forward to rekindling that in Vancouver. Shane, like many of our other signings, is a team-first guy that plays the game the right way, and his transition to our dressing room will be seamless. We are thankful for Shane's commitment to the Vancouver Warriors. The fans are in for a treat."

Simpson, 31, appeared in 12 games during the 2024.25 season, split between the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Philadelphia Wings, registering 11 points (5-6-11), 49 loose ball recoveries, one caused turnover, and one blocked shot.

The 6'2", 170lbs defenceman has played in 80 career games, split between the Calgary Roughnecks, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, recording 107 points (54-53-107), 285 loose ball recoveries, 20 caused turnovers, and seven blocked shots. He has also appeared in seven NLL playoff games, posting six points (2-4-6), 19 loose ball recoveries, two caused turnovers, and two blocked shots, capturing the NLL Cup with Calgary in 2019.

A native of Hamilton, ON, Simpson was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.







