Bandits Sign Buchanan to 1-Year Contract
Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Kyle Buchanan to a one-year contract, pending league approval.
Buchanan (5'8", 165 lbs., 10/22/1987) will return for his fifth season in Buffalo and currently ranks 10th in franchise postseason history in goals (25), sixth in assists (40), and is tied for sixth in career points with Buffalo (65). Buchanan was also the recipient of the NLL Sportsmanship Award for the 2024-25 season.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2025
- Bandits Sign Shognosh, Tyson to 3-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
- Bandits Sign Orleman, Dooley to 1-Year Contracts - Buffalo Bandits
- Thunderbirds, Warren Hill Agree to Extension - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Sign Buchanan to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Bill Hostrawser Re-Signs - Toronto Rock
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.