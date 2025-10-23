Bandits Sign Buchanan to 1-Year Contract

Published on October 23, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Kyle Buchanan to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Buchanan (5'8", 165 lbs., 10/22/1987) will return for his fifth season in Buffalo and currently ranks 10th in franchise postseason history in goals (25), sixth in assists (40), and is tied for sixth in career points with Buffalo (65). Buchanan was also the recipient of the NLL Sportsmanship Award for the 2024-25 season.







