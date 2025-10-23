Thunderbirds Agree to Extension with Cole Kirst

The Halifax Thunderbirds today announced that they have signed forward Cole Kirst to a one-year contract extension.

"I am super excited to re-sign with the Halifax organization ahead of training camp this fall. I can't wait for the opportunity to compete," Kirst said.

Kirst, 25, is a two-year NLL veteran, spending both years with the Thunderbirds. The organization originally drafted him in the third round (55th overall) of the 2022 NLL Draft.

The Bernardsville, New Jersey native appeared in three contests for Halifax last season, scoring six goals and 15 points over that span. Kirst also appeared in his first career playoff game last year, posting an assist and a pair of loose balls.

In 10 career games played, Kirst has posted seven goals and 22 points along with 31 loose balls.

Kirst was named the Thunderbirds' Fan Favourite last season as well as the Teammate of the Year - the second consecutive season he earned the honour for the team's end-of-season awards.







