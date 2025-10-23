Colorado Mammoth Ink Two-Way Talent Jalen Chaster to Two-Year Deal

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Jalen Chaster to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Chaster, 26, is back with the Burgundy Boys after recording six points (1g, 5a), 50 loose balls, eight caused turnovers, nine blocked shots and 14 penalty minutes last season as one of six team members to compete in each of the Mammoth's 18 regular season games.

The Coquitlam, B.C. native was originally selected by Colorado in the second round (31st overall) of the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. Throughout his four seasons with the Mammoth, Chaster has recorded 27 points (6g, 21a), 254 loose balls, 33 caused turnovers, 33 blocked shots and 51 penalty minutes across his 67 appearances.

Having drawn in to each of the organization's 14 games played during Colorado's consecutive trips to the NLL Finals during the league's 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, Chaster chipped in a clutch five points (1g, 4a), 37 loose balls, seven caused turnovers, seven blocked shots and four penalty minutes.

Tasked with providing some additional reps on offense after spending a majority of his professional career as a defenseman, the left-handed, two-way threat regularly mixed it up on both ends of the floor last year.

With General Manager Brad Self, Head Coach Pat Coyle and company continuing to assemble pieces to Colorado's personnel puzzle ahead of next week's 2025 Colorado Mammoth Training Camp, presented by Warrior, there's a chance the talent gets a look on both sides of the turf again.

