Thunderbirds, Warren Hill Agree to Extension

Published on October 23, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed goaltender Warren Hill to a one-year contract extension.

"Warren has been one of the backbones of our team since coming to Halifax. Night in and Night out, he gives us a chance to win," Thunderbirds Head Coach Mike Accursi said. "I'm excited to have the King of the Hill back at the nest for the upcoming season."

"I'm excited to be back with the Birds," Hill said of re-signing. "This team is like family to me, and I can't wait to see everyone at training camp."

Hill, 33, has played in the National Lacrosse League for seven seasons, six of which have come as a member of the Thunderbirds organization.

During the 2024-25 season, Hill dressed for all 18 games with the Thunderbirds, posting an 11.42 goals-against average and a .764 save percentage. He also appeared in three postseason contests with Halifax, finishing with a 9.46 GAA and an .806 SV%.

Over 109 career games, Hill has a 45-30 record along with a 10.70 GAA and a .781 SV%.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.