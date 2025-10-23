Bill Hostrawser Re-Signs

Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that veteran defender Bill Hostrawser has signed a one-year agreement to return for an 11th season, maintaining his status as the team's longest tenured player.

Hostrawser, a 34-year-old native of Belwood, Ontario, has been a stalwart presence on the Rock back end since being acquired via trade from the Vancouver Stealth on February 5, 2014 in exchange for Toronto's 3rd-round pick in the 2014 NLL Draft and 4th-round pick in the 2015 NLL Draft.

During his time with the Rock, Hostrawser has emerged as a trusted veteran leader, playing the bulk of his career in a Rock uniform, and ranking among the franchise's leaders in games played, currently 6th with 177 regular season games played.

"We are thrilled to have Billy back for another season," said Dawick. "He's one of our longest-serving players, a heart-and-soul guy who brings leadership and toughness both on and off the floor. His role in our locker room is invaluable."

NLL Free Agency officially opened on Tuesday. Fans can expect a flurry of signings from the Rock as training camp begins next Saturday at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre.

