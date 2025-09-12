Knighthawks' Home Opener Saturday, December 20

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that the team will host the Philadelphia Wings in their 2025-26 Home Opener at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Friday, Sept. 19.

Rochester will open its sixth season with a new era of leadership and vision. On August 5, the Seneca Nation, through its wholly owned business subsidiary, Seneca Holdings, LLC, officially purchased the Knighthawks.

The Knighthawks are coming off a third straight trip to the NLL Playoffs after winning a franchise-record tying 10 games. Forward Connor Fields made franchise history by becoming the first player in team history to win the NLL's Most Valuable Player Award. The Knighthawks also made one of the biggest offseason moves in August, acquiring former NLL champion Zed Williams to complement an already dangerous offense.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $20 per game, are on sale now and come with members-only perks and benefits. For more information on Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.







