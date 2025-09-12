Georgia Swarm to Kick off 10th Season with December 13 Home Opener
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm will kick off their 10th season in Georgia with a home opener against the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Gas South Arena, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field. Face-off is set for 7:30 PM, with fans receiving magnet schedules as a giveaway.
Single-game tickets go on sale in October, while season memberships remain available now.
The full 2025-26 NLL schedule will be released next week. For more information, visit GeorgiaSwarm.com or email info@georgiaswarm.com.
National Lacrosse League Stories from September 12, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm to Kick off 10th Season with December 13 Home Opener
- Georgia Swarm 2025 NLL Entry Draft Recap
- Teammates Turned Rivals: Swarm Players Clash in the Mann Cup Final of 2025
- NLL Draft Set for September 6: Georgia Swarm Three First-Round Picks
- Junior Swarm Gain Experience and Recognition at NLL Jr. Tournament: Georgia Swarm