Georgia Swarm to Kick off 10th Season with December 13 Home Opener

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm will kick off their 10th season in Georgia with a home opener against the Oshawa FireWolves on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Gas South Arena, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Field. Face-off is set for 7:30 PM, with fans receiving magnet schedules as a giveaway.

Single-game tickets go on sale in October, while season memberships remain available now.

The full 2025-26 NLL schedule will be released next week. For more information, visit GeorgiaSwarm.com or email info@georgiaswarm.com.







