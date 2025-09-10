Georgia Swarm 2025 NLL Entry Draft Recap

Published on September 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm made significant additions to their roster during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft on Saturday, September 6, selecting eight players across six rounds. With three first-round picks and depth added throughout the later rounds, Georgia addressed both ends of the floor and secured a promising mix of talent for the future.

First-Round Selections

7th Overall - Ben Trumble (Transition, Colgate University / Peterborough Lakers MSL)

From Orillia, Ontario, Trumble established himself as a reliable two-way player at Colgate, where he scored 35 goals and 40 points in 51 games. He is known for pushing the pace in transition and being effective on both sides of the floor. This summer with the Peterborough Lakers (MSL), he further developed his defensive game, rounding out his profile as a versatile transition threat.

8th Overall - Nolan Byrne (Forward, Lafayette College / Whitby Warriors Jr. A)

Byrne, a left-handed forward from Ontario, has been a consistent scoring presence at every level. He was named MVP and Rookie of the Year with the Gloucester Griffins Jr. A, followed by OJLL Rookie of the Year recognition. He then produced back-to-back standout seasons in box lacrosse, recording 99 points with the Brampton Excelsiors (2024) and 94 points with the Whitby Warriors (2025), finishing third in league scoring this past season with over 50 goals.

Byrne recently renounced his remaining NCAA eligibility at Lafayette College to pursue a professional career, a decision that confirmed his standing as one of the top prospects in the draft. His addition strengthens Georgia's left side.

16th Overall - Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre (Forward, Mercyhurst University / Cobourg Kodiaks MSL)

From Quebec, Phoenix adds speed, creativity, and playmaking ability to Georgia's offense. At Mercyhurst, he earned All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors in 2024 and was recognized as a USILA All-America honorable mention. With the Cobourg Kodiaks (MSL), he demonstrated quickness and vision that consistently created opportunities for teammates.

Phoenix reflected on the moment in a recent interview with Mercyhurst Athletics (Sept. 6, 2025):

"Being drafted into the NLL is more than a personal milestone; it's a chance to represent Quebec lacrosse on the biggest stage."

Middle-Round Picks

26th Overall - Aiden MacDonell (Defense, St. Bonaventure / Mimico Mountaineers Jr. A)

A defender from Ontario, MacDonell anchored the back line at St. Bonaventure, appearing in 40 games and collecting 41 ground balls with 21 caused turnovers. With the Mimico Mountaineers Jr. A, he added physicality and showed strong awareness in disrupting opposing offenses.

27th Overall - Jack Travassos (Defense, Newberry College / Oakville Rock MSL)

Travassos, from Ontario, is a versatile defender with size and strong lacrosse IQ. He earned USILA Division II All-America and All-South Region honors in 2025 and was a First Team All-SAC selection. At Newberry, he set the program record with 112 caused turnovers and finished second all-time in ground balls (230). His consistency and defensive range make him a valuable piece for Georgia's back line.

41st Overall - Kean Moon (Forward, Robert Morris University / Coquitlam Adanacs WLA)

Moon, from British Columbia, is a quick and elusive forward who thrives in tight spaces. He has a reputation for breaking down defenses with speed and is expected to bring another dynamic element to Georgia's offense.

Late-Round Picks

67th Overall - Bobby Van Buren (Defense, Ohio State)

A North Carolina native and homeschooled product, Van Buren was a five-star recruit before joining Ohio State. He became the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and 2023. Over three seasons with the Buckeyes, he started 25 games, collecting 41 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. His athleticism, physicality, and defensive edge will strengthen Georgia's depth on the back end.

83rd Overall - Nathan Powers (Forward, Anna Maria College)

From Massachusetts, Powers is a scoring forward with a quick release and ability to find shooting lanes. His offensive instincts and finishing ability provide Georgia with an intriguing developmental option.

Draft-Day Trade

Georgia executed one trade during the draft, sending the 69th overall pick to Ottawa in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round choice. Ottawa used the pick to select forward Greg Elijah-Brown (Syracuse / Owen Sound North Stars MSL).

Full 2025 Georgia Swarm Draft Class

7th - Ben Trumble (Transition, Colgate / Peterborough Lakers MSL)

8th - Nolan Byrne (Forward, Lafayette / Whitby Warriors Jr. A)

16th - Jeremi Phoenix (Forward, Mercyhurst / Cobourg Kodiaks MSL)

26th - Aiden MacDonell (Defense, St. Bonaventure / Mimico Mountaineers Jr. A)

27th - Jack Travassos (Defense, Newberry / Oakville Rock MSL)

41st - Kean Moon (Forward, Robert Morris / Coquitlam Adanacs WLA)

67th - Bobby Van Buren (Defense, Ohio State)

83rd - Nathan Powers (Forward, Anna Maria College)







