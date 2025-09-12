Bandits to Open 2025-26 Season, Raise 3rd Straight Banner on November 29

The Buffalo Bandits will crown their third championship in a row with a banner raising ahead of their 2025-26 season opener on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. against the Georgia Swarm at KeyBank Center.

Stay tuned to Bandits.com and the team's social media channels for the full schedule release, which is slated for Friday, Sept. 19 at noon.

Buffalo went 13-5 - including a 7-0 start - during the 2024-25 season en route to a league-record seventh championship. The Bandits enter the upcoming season seeking to become the first team in league history to win four straight titles.







