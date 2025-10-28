Bandits Sign Benesch to 1-Year Contract

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed forward Ryan Benesch to a one-year contract, pending league approval.

Benesch (5'9", 180 lbs., 1/30/1985) re-joins the Bandits after playing four years in Buffalo from 2014 to 2017. During his time in Buffalo, Benesch led the team in scoring for two seasons (2014 and 2015) and compiled 351 points (152+199) in 67 games, which ranks him sixth in franchise history in goals, assists and points.

During his 18-year NLL career, Benesch has played in 289 career regular-season games and 21 playoff contests. He ranks among the NLL's career leaders in games played (4th, 289), goals (4th, 580), assists (8th, 785) and points (5th, 1,365).







