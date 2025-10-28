Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Inter Miami CF signed superstar forward Lionel Messi to a three-year Major League Soccer contract extension, the Canadian Football League's Ottawa RedBlacks fired head coach Bob Dyce, and the National Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League Players Association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement through the 2029-2030 season.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, MLS NEXT Pro, the Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, National Lacrosse League, Women's Pro Baseball League, Women's National Basketball Association, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Inter Miami CF announced it has signed Club captain, eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup Champion, Lionel Messi, to a contract extension running through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. "It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here. We're all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can't wait for it to be finished - to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It's going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium." said Messi from the new stadium site. "We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club. A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that came before us to create a Miami built on dreams, said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner, Jorge Mas. "Leo signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together we will continue building and dreaming."

David Beckham and Jorge Mas react to Lionel Messi extending his Inter Miami contract until 2028, making Miami Freedom Park his home, where he'll lead our Club when the doors open in 2026.

On ESPN FC, Alejandro Moreno and Shaka Hislop react to Lionel Messi signing a contract extension with Inter Miami through 2028.

The Colorado Rapids announced that the club and Head Coach Chris Armas have mutually agreed to part ways following the expiration of his contract. Armas concludes his tenure in Colorado after two seasons in charge, during which he helped guide the Rapids back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, earn a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament and capture back-to-back Rocky Mountain Cup titles. Under his leadership, the club re-established a competitive foundation defined by energy, character, and a team-first identity. "We're grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter."

New York Red Bulls announced updates to their Sporting leadership as the club looks ahead and refocuses on building for future success following an incredible 15-year playoff run. Beginning in 2026, Julian de Guzman will assume the role of Head of Sport as part of the club's long-term succession plan, succeeding Jochen Schneider, who has decided to return home to be with his family in Europe. Additionally, Sandro Schwarz will not return as Head Coach for the 2026 season. Over the last two seasons, de Guzman has worked alongside and been mentored by Schneider. Since joining the club in 2024, he has been at the helm of Red Bulls II, who secured first place in the Eastern Conference this season and soon will play for the Eastern Conference Final.

United Soccer League Championship

Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) announced the appointment of U.S. soccer icon Brian McBride as General Manager, marking a major step forward as the club builds toward its USL Championship debut in 2026. McBride will oversee all sporting operations for both the men's and women's teams, including roster construction, technical staffing, performance analytics, and long-term player development. The women's side is currently in its second season competing in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property and the top tier of women's professional soccer in the United States. Brooklyn FC's men's team will kick off its inaugural USL Championship season in March 2026. In the months ahead, the club will unveil a head coach, technical staff, and initial player signings, alongside new community initiatives and sponsor partnerships. "Brooklyn is a place that moves with intent. The world knows the energy and determination this borough brings, and that's the foundation we'll build this team on," said McBride. "We're not just putting players on the pitch. We're building a club that represents Brooklyn and everything it stands for: diversity, drive, and fierce competition. I'm honored to be part of it."

United Soccer League One

Fort Wayne Football Club has unveiled its new brand identity, a more sophisticated look that represents the club's connection to the community and its core values as it moves to the professional ranks of USL League One in 2026. During an event at Promenade Park Pavilion Fort Wayne Football Club revealed its new crest, a monogram highlighting the Fort Wayne initials "F" and "W", with the club's new colors, autumn gold and black. "It's an important juncture for Fort Wayne Football Club as we move to USL League One and into our new stadium, Fort Wayne FC Park, and it felt like the perfect time to update and modernize our identity and pay homage to our great city," Majority Owner Mark Music said. "We are, and will remain, passionate about our history - including the colors and logos we've worn - but our new, sleeker identity more accurately represent the city in which we play and will help pave the path to our exciting future in professional soccer."

Fort Wayne Football Club New Brand Reveal

MLS NEXT Pro

The opening round of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs brought everything and then some. Relive the best moments from the Conference Quarterfinals.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that the football club has relieved Bob Dyce of his Head Coaching duties. "This is a difficult day as Bob poured his heart, sweat, and tears into our organization over the past 11 years. His work ethic and desire to get the best out of his players was seen every day," said Shawn Burke, General Manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. "Bob is someone I worked with daily and leaned on as a colleague and friend. I want to thank him for all his contributions to our team and wish him all the best in the future." Dyce was named the third head coach in REDBLACKS history, after initially taking over the role on an interim basis in October 2022. In 2024 Dyce led the club to its first playoff appearance in five seasons as part of a 9-8-1 season where Ottawa posted a franchise best 7-1-1 record at TD Place. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native originally joined the organization in 2016, serving as its special teams coordinator for six seasons (2016-22), where he helped the club capture its first Grey Cup championship in 2016.

After a tough year that saw the Ottawa Redblacks go 4-14, the team has fired head coach Bob Dyce. CTV's Josh Marano looks back on the season.

The 114th Grey Cup will shimmer with Rider Green on November 7, 2027. The Canadian Football League (CFL) has awarded the championship game and the 2027 Grey Cup Festival to the Province of Saskatchewan. "Rider Nation is legendary and Saskatchewan's winning bid was an unmistakable reflection of this incredible fanbase, filled with passion, celebration, a strong sense of community and of course, a deep love of Canadian football. We look forward to seeing the entire province come together and open its arms to fans from coast to coast to coast, while showcasing the green and white pride of the prairies!" said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

A new era of the United Football League kicks off in 2026 - and every team has something to prove. In this video, John Lewis breaks down one big question for every UFL team heading into the 2026 season.

From the defending champion D.C. Defenders and their quarterback uncertainty... to the St. Louis Battlehawks chasing that long-awaited title ¬Â¦ to new markets like Louisville and Columbus trying to capture fan support - the storylines are everywhere as the UFL resets for its biggest season yet.

Indoor Football League

The Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor football franchise is being purchased by a group of Tucson investors headed by businessman Edmund Marquez and long-time sports booster and attorney Ali Farhang. The agreement to purchase the team was effective Monday, October 13, after the franchise received approval from the Indoor Football League last week. "The Tucson Sugar Skulls will be locally owned and I am excited to be part of this incredible team," said Marquez who will be a 25 percent owner of the franchise and will serve as president. "Kevin and Cathy Guy founded the Sugar Skulls and created a strong structure for the franchise. We are purchasing this team to provide a localized experience and make Tucson proud as we build a championship team for our community." Farhang, a prominent Tucson attorney and co-founder of the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, has been a minority owner of the franchise and served as its general counsel since it was formed. He will now own a 20 percent interest in the team. The remaining minority investors* will each own 5 percent, including Kevin and Cathy Guy.

Tucson Sugar Skulls announce new local ownership group

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the National Lacrosse League Players Association (NLLPA) announced that they have agreed to terms on a multi-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The new CBA will extend through the 2029-2030 season. The agreement includes provisions allowing for mutual opt-outs under special circumstances, reflecting a shared commitment to flexibility and long-term league growth and stability. "This agreement represents a significant step forward for the future of the NLL," said Brett Frood, NLL Commissioner. "We are pleased that both the players and owners have mutually ratified the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefit and a clear pathway toward a commercially and financially sustainable league. This is a vital time for the NLL, and we are confident that this CBA will have a positive and meaningful impact for all our constituents - teams, players, and fans. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the NLL Player Relations Committee and the NLLPA leadership, both of whom devoted months to detailed, good-faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

The new multi-year agreement runs through the 2029-30 season.

The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has signed goaltender Matt Vinc to a one-year contract, pending league approval. Vinc (6'1", 212 lbs., 6/9/1982) returns for his seventh season in Buffalo after posting a 13-5 record in 2024-25 with a 10.71 goals-against average, a .791 save percentage and a career-high 1,080:51 minutes played - the second-most in a single season in NLL history. He has been a key contributor to the Bandits' three consecutive championship titles in 2023, 2024, and 2025-marking his sixth career championship and second three-peat, having previously done so with the Rochester Knighthawks from 2012 to 2014.

BASEBALL

Women's Pro Baseball League

The Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL) is unveiling the League's new teams for their historic inaugural 2026 season. A highly anticipated milestone for players and fans around the world, the League is thrilled to announce that New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco will be the WPBL's first four teams. These cities have been selected because of their fan support, market size, media presence and rich baseball histories. In 2026, the League will feature a regular season, playoffs and all-star competition which will be held at a neutral venue. A training camp will take place prior to the regular season. "We are so excited to finally announce the WPBL's first four teams - New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco," said Justine Siegal, Co-Founder of the WBPL. "Each of these cities are storied sports cities and we can't wait to connect with the fans who live there and baseball fans across the country."

Women's Pro Baseball League unveils Boston team for debut season

Amanda Hari reports on fans excited for the Women's Professional Baseball League choosing San Francisco for a team.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings have named Jose Fernandez as the team's next head coach. A veteran leader, Fernandez brings nearly 35 years of coaching experience to Dallas, with the last 25 years spent as head coach of the University of South Florida women's basketball team. Fernandez helped build the Bulls into one of the most consistently successful programs in the nation. A proven winner and established leader in player development, Fernandez earned nearly 500 career wins at USF while guiding more than 100 players into professional basketball careers worldwide. Under Fernandez, South Florida has had seven WNBA Draft selections, including current active players Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx and Kitja Laksa of the Phoenix Mercury. In total, nearly 30 of Fernandez's former players are actively playing professionally in 2025-26.

Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith has won the WNBA Business Executive Leadership Award presented by Deloitte. The award recognizes a WNBA team president who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving meaningful business transformation. In the Valkyries' inaugural season, Smith collaborated with Golden State stakeholders to build a front office staff of more than 60 employees dedicated to elevating women's sports. Under her leadership, the Valkyries became the first team in women's sports history to surpass 20,000 season ticket deposits and the first WNBA team to reach over 10,000 season tickets. The team shattered WNBA attendance records with an average of 18,064 fans per game while selling out all 23 home games during the regular and postseason.

Top 20 Plays from the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

NBA G League

The South Bay Lakers selected 2025 NBA Champion Dillon Jones (6-5, 235, Weber State) with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft. The Osceola Magic selected Tyler Smith (6-9, 224, NBA G League Ignite) with the second overall pick, while the Greensboro Swarm selected Ace Baldwin (6-1, 190, Penn State) third overall. Jones, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2024, appeared in 54 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. The Weber State product also averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games for the Washington Wizards at NBA 2K26 Summer League.

The Delaware Blue Coats announced that JP Clark has been named the seventh head coach in franchise history. Clark succeeds Mike Longabardi, who was promoted to Philadelphia 76ers Assistant Coach earlier this offseason. Clark is entering his fifth season with the Blue Coats. He has served as Assistant Coach since 2021. "We are very excited to promote Coach Clark and have him lead our group in Delaware," said Blue Coats General Manager Ariana Andonian. "He not only brings important continuity to our development program, but also an enormous amount of high-level experience both at the NBA and G League levels.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Ilya Protas finds the Hershey Bears victory in the shootout.

ECHL

The ECHL's Reading Royals and Greensboro Gargoyles combined for fifteen goals in the wildest game of the season - with two coming in the final minute of regulation.

Professional Women's Hockey League

PWHL Seattle unveils inaugural jerseys for upcoming season. The team will debut the uniforms on November 21 in Vancouver for the season opener.

Ontario Hockey League

Dimian Zhilkin picks up a hat trick goal to tie the game for the Saginaw Spirit and then adds one for good measure as he also scores the shootout winner!

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week - October 21st, 2025

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The selection of the next set of outstanding players to join Major League Volleyball will take place on Monday, November 24 as the latest group of newcomers is chosen by teams during the 2025 MLV Draft. The draft selection order for the draft has also been announced for the four-round draft. Leading the way will be the newest team - the Dallas Pulse - who will select No. 1 overall prior to the start of its first Major League Volleyball season. Team order was determined by slotting teams into two groups. The non-postseason teams and any expansion team(s) comprise the first group of selections from 1 to 4 in each round. The second half of each round (picks 5-8) is made up of the teams that earned postseason bids.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Matt Russnogle's breakout highlights with the Salt Lake Shred. Matt Russnogle was a journeyman before finding a home with the Salt Lake Shred in 2025, and exploding in his receiving role on the offense to win "Most Improved" honors.







