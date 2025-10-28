Colorado Inks Forward Connor Robinson to One-Year Contract Agreement

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Connor Robinson to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Robinson, 29, logged a career-high 44 assists last season amongst the veteran's 67 points (23g, 44a) while adding 59 loose balls, two caused turnovers and two penalty minutes in 17 games played.

Originally drafted during the first round (fifth overall) of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, Robinson was acquired by Colorado ahead of the team's eventual 2021-22 NLL Championship-capturing campaign, where Robinson recorded a career-high 71 points (42g, 29a), 84 loose balls and four caused turnovers throughout his first 18 appearances with the Mammoth.

Later adding 38 points (18g, 20a), 27 loose balls, one caused turnover and four penalty minutes during Colorado's seven-game postseason run, Robinson played an integral role in helping the Mammoth capture the organization's second-ever NLL Championship.

Throughout his four seasons with Colorado, Robinson has racked up 264 points (118g, 146a), 280 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers and 22 penalty minutes. Across his 14 career playoff appearances, the forward notched 66 points (30g, 36a), 63 loose balls, three caused turnovers and four penalty minutes.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.