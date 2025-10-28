Five Black Bears Games to be Broadcast Nationally on TSN During 2025-26 Season

The Ottawa Black Bears are set to receive major national exposure this season, with five of their 18 regular season games scheduled to air nationally across the TSN network during the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League (NLL) campaign.

The broadcasts are part of the "NLL Friday Night on TSN" slate, giving fans across Canada the chance to watch some of the league's top matchups live on TSN's family of networks.

The five Black Bears games include four at Canadian Tire Centre and one on the road. All other regular season contests will be available for streaming on TSN+. Fans can also enjoy streaming all games for free on NLL+.

The first broadcast goes Friday, Dec. 12, when the Black Bears welcome the Saskatchewan Rush to Ottawa. In January, the Black Bears will be on three straight national broadcasts, at home against Halifax, on the road against Buffalo, and at home against Vancouver.

On Friday, Apr. 10, the Black Bears and Toronto Rock will square off in the Battle of Ontario. Last season, Ottawa won both meetings with Toronto, 11-5, and 12-11, and both were broadcast nationally on TSN.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April. You can view the team's entire schedule here, and purchase Season Seats here. Single Game tickets will go on sale this Thursday.

