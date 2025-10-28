Thunderbirds Sign Watts, Thomas, Armitage to Three-Year Deals

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forwards Christian Watts, Skkylar Thomas, and Colton Armitage to three-year contracts.

Watts, 25, spent last year with the Thunderbirds after signing with the team during training camp. He has two years in the NLL under his belt, having spent the previous season with Buffalo.

He was originally selected by the Bandits in the fifth round (82nd overall) of the 2022 NLL Draft.

Watts made it into a single game with the Thunderbirds last season, registering an assist and a loose ball. In three career games, the East Aurora, New York product has two assists and four loose balls.

Thomas, 27, spent his junior lacrosse career split between the Akwesasne Thunder of the OJBLL and the OJLL's Toronto Beaches.

His best season in Junior A came in 2019, when he scored 13 goals and 39 assists for 52 points in 17 games.

The lefty hailing from Akwesasne Mohawk Territory most recently has played for the Snake Island Muskies, helping the team bring home its first-ever President's Cup. He had 10 goals and 20 points across six outings during the Canadian Senior B National Championship.

"I'm honestly lost for words. This is a dream come true!" Thomas said on the opportunity. "I've been watching Halifax for years, ever since my cousin, Nonkon Thompson, has been in the league and couldn't be more fired up to compete for a spot."

Armitage, 21, was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (55th overall) of the 2024 NLL Draft. He renounced his NCAA eligibility to enter the draft last year.

A St. Catharines, Ontario product, Armitage spent his entire junior career with his hometown Athletics in both Junior A and B.

This past season, he had 14 goals and 39 points in 19 regular-season outings before adding a goal and five assists in three games for St. Catharines in the Minto Cup.

Over 53 career OJLL games, Armitage has 38 goals and 65 assists for 103 points.

"I'm excited to compete with a new team, as well as showcase my work ethic to the fans and city of Halifax," Armitage said.







