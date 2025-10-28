National Lacrosse League and TSN Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule

OSHAWA, ON - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced its 2025-26 "NLL Friday Night on TSN" broadcast schedule, marking the fifth consecutive season of its partnership with TSN, Canada's Sports Leader. The collaboration continues to drive growth for the league, with viewership growing 31 percent year over year.

The 21-game linear schedule is highlighted by the season-opening clash between the Toronto Rock visiting the Oshawa FireWolves on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from Tribute Communities Centre. The FireWolves' home debut sets the stage for a showdown between the NLL's No. 1 draft picks the past two years: Toronto's CJ Kirst, and Oshawa's Dyson Williams, the reigning NLL Rookie of the Year.

"Our partnership with TSN has elevated the NLL to new levels, making our games more accessible than ever to fans across Canada," NLL Commissioner Brett Frood said. "This year's 'NLL Friday Night on TSN' schedule, with marquee matchups, doubleheaders and our UnBOXed™ Showcase game, reflects our commitment to delivering the best of box lacrosse to passionate and growing audiences."

The FireWolves will be featured on "NLL Friday Night on TSN" for their first two home games of the season at Tribute Communities Centre on Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Toronto Rock and on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Vancouver Warriors.

TSN's roster of announcers for the upcoming season includes Teddy Jenner, Matt Cullen, Pat Gregoire, Brad Challoner, Ashley Docking, Shantelle Chand and Maki Jenner. Teddy Jenner, Gregoire and Docking will call the season opener, which will also mark the first-ever NLL game played in Oshawa.

In addition, Maki Jenner is scheduled to handle play-by-play duties for the Feb. 14 game in Halifax alongside Gregoire. Last season, she became the first woman to serve as an analyst for an NLL game on TSN. Her assignment in Halifax will mark another League and TSN first as she steps into the play-by-play role.

"TSN is proud to continue its partnership with the NLL as the home of box lacrosse in Canada," said David Bross, Executive Director, Sports Programming, Legal and Business Affairs, Bell Media. "From opening night in Oshawa through The March to May and into the playoffs, this season promises unforgettable moments for fans nationwide, and we're excited to showcase it all across TSN platforms."

The "NLL Friday Night on TSN" games can be viewed across TSN's national television feeds, and streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app. All other NLL games can be streamed on TSN+ and NLL+, the League's direct-to-consumer platform. The full broadcast schedule is available at NLL.com and TSN.ca.

