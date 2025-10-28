After 12 NLL Seasons, Seals Defenseman Cam Holding Announces his Retirement

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







After 12 seasons and 213 career games, Seals defenseman Cam Holding has decided to call it a career, officially announcing his retirement from the National Lacrosse League.

"I've been thinking about this for a while and right now the time just feels right," said Holding. "I'm grateful to Joe Tsai and Patty (Seals Head Coach and GM Patrick Merrill) for taking a chance on me back in 2018. Looking back, I had no idea at the time that I'd have a chance to finish my career in San Diego in front of the greatest fans in the National Lacrosse League and walk away with nothing but incredible memories."

After originally being drafted by Edmonton, Holding signed in Colorado where he spent the first six seasons of his NLL career with the Mammoth (2012-17). In 2018, the Seals selected the Whitby, Ontario native in the League's expansion draft and Holding would bleed Seals purple and gold for the next six seasons (2019-25).

"It's been an absolute blessing to play in this league for 12 seasons," added Holding. "I will cherish the memories I made with fans, coaches and teammates for the rest of my life. Coming to San Diego in 2018 was the best decision I've ever made and although I am retiring from the field, I will still be embedded in the community for years to come."

All told, Holding appeared in 195 career regular season games and 18 more in the postseason. Including playoffs, he steps away from professional box lacrosse after scoring 43 goals while assisting on 104 others. A tenacious defender, Holding secured 1,294 career loose balls, while forcing 201 turnovers and blocking 42 shots.

Holding enjoyed one of his finest seasons in 2018-19 for the first-year expansion Seals when he led the squad with 157 loose balls secured, while ranking third with 20 forced takeaways.

"Cam's had a heck of a career in this League and he's the epitome of everything that it means to be a Seal," said Merrill. "Guys like him don't come along very often and he's going to be hard to replace both as a leader on the field and inside the locker room. It's always tough to see guys walk away from the game but I'm happy for Cam that he's getting a chance to do so on his own terms. He'll definitely be missed."

Throughout his tenure with the Seals, Holding did a lot more than simply don a helmet and carry a lacrosse stick. For over a year, Holding put on a hard hat and served as the project and construction manager for Rady Children's Field, a joint-use facility at the Ryan Family YMCA, which also serves as the team's primary practice field. Prior to that, he took on the role as operations manager for the club's 2023 outdoor game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Holding also was heavily involved in youth lacrosse. He started the Junior Seals program, which served as a catalyst for youth box lacrosse in San Diego. He also started the San Diego Royals, the Seals' entry in United States Box Lacrosse Association's National Collegiate Box Series and under Holding's direction, the Royals captured three NCBS titles.

And while Holding may be hanging up his lacrosse stick and helmet as a player, he still plans to call San Diego home and he still plans to be heavily invested in the sport.

In addition to working off-the-field in residential real estate, Holding will continue coaching at Santa Fe Christian in Solana Beach, something he's done the last few seasons. He also recently accepted a position as the National Box Lacrosse Director for Mad Dog Lacrosse. And while he's taking on new exploits, Holding will still be involved with the Seals and will have a role in the organization's ongoing efforts to continue to grow lacrosse in the San Diego Community, especially during the buildup to the 2028 Summer Olympics when lacrosse makes its long-awaited return to the global stage.







