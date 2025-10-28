FireWolves Re-Sign Zachary Young to a Three-Year Contract
Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the re-signing of defenceman Zachary Young to a three-year contract, pending league approval.
The Oshawa, ON native was selected 17th overall by the FireWolves in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and has been a steady presence for the defence the past two seasons. In 34 games played Young has contributed 3 assists, 98 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, and 7 blocked shots.
The 6-foot-3 defenceman will get the opportunity to play in his hometown where he will be a key member of the defensive unit. Fans can watch #24 in action at the FireWolves Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.
Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2025
- Colorado Inks Forward Connor Robinson to One-Year Contract Agreement - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Via Two-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- FireWolves Re-Sign Zachary Young to a Three-Year Contract - Oshawa FireWolves
- After 12 NLL Seasons, Seals Defenseman Cam Holding Announces his Retirement - San Diego Seals
- Longtime Mammoth Defenseman Cam Holding Announces Retirement - Colorado Mammoth
- Five Black Bears Games to be Broadcast Nationally on TSN During 2025-26 Season - Ottawa Black Bears
- National Lacrosse League and TSN Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule - Oshawa FireWolves
- TSN Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Sign Benesch to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa FireWolves Stories
- FireWolves Re-Sign Zachary Young to a Three-Year Contract
- National Lacrosse League and TSN Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule
- FireWolves Sign Five Players to New Contracts Ahead of Training Camp
- FireWolves Re-Sign Alex Simmons to a Three-Year Contract
- FireWolves Sign Five Draft Picks to Three-Year Contracts