FireWolves Re-Sign Zachary Young to a Three-Year Contract

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the re-signing of defenceman Zachary Young to a three-year contract, pending league approval.

The Oshawa, ON native was selected 17th overall by the FireWolves in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft and has been a steady presence for the defence the past two seasons. In 34 games played Young has contributed 3 assists, 98 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, and 7 blocked shots.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman will get the opportunity to play in his hometown where he will be a key member of the defensive unit. Fans can watch #24 in action at the FireWolves Home Opener on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.