Oshawa FireWolves Release Kyle Jackson, Move Corson Kealey to Active Roster

Published on December 16, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced several player moves.

Forward Kyle Jackson has been released, and forward Corson Kealey has been moved to the active roster. In addition, forward Hawi Francis has been signed to the practice roster.

Corson Kealey began the 2025-2026 season on the practice roster but will now see his first action in Oshawa. He returns to the FireWolves organization after beginning his NLL career with the organization. He also spent a season with the New York Riptide. With 43 goals and 61 collegiate points at Robert Morris, Kealey will look to bring his scoring prowess to the FireWolves lineup.

Hawi Francis participated in the FireWolves' training camp this past November and at 6'5" he will bring his size and skill to the FireWolves' offense. He is from Akwesasne and through three seasons playing in the Jr. B ranks for the Akwesasne Thunder and Kahnawake Hunters, Francis has accumulated 161 points (67g, 94a) in his career. He was a key member of the Hunters' run to win the 2025 Founders Cup.

