Longtime Mammoth Defenseman Cam Holding Announces Retirement

Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) extend a formal congratulations to longtime Mammoth defenseman Cam Holding, who announced his retirement from the NLL Tuesday.

The Whitby, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Rush during the fourth round (38th overall) of the 2010 NLL Entry Draft but ultimately made a name for himself throughout his six seasons competing with Colorado from 2011-2017.

Having made his professional debut with the Mammoth Jan. 14, 2012 against the Minnesota Swarm, Holding made it clear within his rookie campaign that he was on pace to become a regular contributor, eventually chipping in eight points (4g, 4a), 51 loose balls, 11 caused turnovers and 12 penalty minutes across 16 games played.

The 6-1, 210-lb. talent went on to record 11 points (2g, 9a), 86 loose balls and 18 caused turnovers in 15 appearances during his sophomore season before posting a career-best 23 points (7g, 16a) alongside a quality 108 loose balls and 19 caused turnovers during his third trip around the NLL circuit as his involvement within transition and offensive scenarios continued to evolve.

Holding later logged a personal-best 27 caused turnovers in the 2014-15 campaign, adding 22 points (3g, 19a) and 110 loose balls to what became his second-best season of offensive totals.

And while the back-ender's role in the team's transition game diminished a bit later during his tenor in Colorado, notching just 11 (4g, 7a) and nine (2g, 7a) points, respectively, during his final two years with the Mammoth, the menacing defenseman continued to grow his loose ball count year-over-year, including 124 and 160 scoops in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Holding's 160 loose balls collected remain the fifth-highest total in single-season franchise history.

Over his six seasons representing the Burgundy Boys, the defenseman totaled 84 points (22g, 62a), 639 loose balls, 119 caused turnovers and 34 penalty minutes across 103 regular season games played. Holding remains inked into Mammoth record books with the sixth-most loose balls (639) and fifth-most caused turnovers (119) in Colorado Mammoth history.

Colorado also qualified for the postseason during each of the six seasons Holding was on the team, where Holding racked up seven points (1g, 6a), 48 loose balls, eight caused turnovers and four penalty minutes over the course of his eight playoff appearances with the Mammoth.

Eventually spending his final six seasons with the San Diego Seals, the defenseman recorded 50 points (19g, 31a), 555 loose balls, 69 caused turnovers and 18 penalty minutes in 92 games played. He also added seven points (1g, 6a), 53 loose balls, five caused turnovers and two penalty minutes during his 10 playoff appearances with San Diego.

With Holding announcing his retirement from the league Tuesday, he steps away from the game with a combined total of 134 points (41g, 93a), 1,194 loose balls, 188 caused turnovers and 52 penalty minutes in 195 regular season games played. His postseason resume includes 14 points (2g, 12a), 101 loose balls, 13 caused turnovers and six penalty minutes across 18 appearances.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.