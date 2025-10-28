Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Via Two-Year Deal

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Warren Jeffrey to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

Jeffrey, 28, notched new career-high totals in both assists (seven) and points (1g, 7a) during Colorado's 2024-25 campaign while recording 68 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, 16 blocked shots and 35 penalty minutes as one of just six Mammoth players to compete in all 18 contests last season.

The 6-3, 225-lb. defenseman has been regularly responsible for guarding some of the opposition's most talented players since he was drafted by Colorado during the first round (sixth overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Jeffrey has amassed 28 points (6g, 22a), 321 loose balls, 69 caused turnovers, 55 blocked shots and 149 penalty minutes throughout his 83 regular season games played.

Playing a sincere role during the organization's consecutive NLL Finals appearances during the league's 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, Jeffrey logged a combined seven points (1g, 6a), 49 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, five blocked shots and 24 penalty minutes in 14 postseason appearances.

