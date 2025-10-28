Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Via Two-Year Deal
Published on October 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth News Release
DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Warren Jeffrey to a two-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Jeffrey, 28, notched new career-high totals in both assists (seven) and points (1g, 7a) during Colorado's 2024-25 campaign while recording 68 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, 16 blocked shots and 35 penalty minutes as one of just six Mammoth players to compete in all 18 contests last season.
The 6-3, 225-lb. defenseman has been regularly responsible for guarding some of the opposition's most talented players since he was drafted by Colorado during the first round (sixth overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.
Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Jeffrey has amassed 28 points (6g, 22a), 321 loose balls, 69 caused turnovers, 55 blocked shots and 149 penalty minutes throughout his 83 regular season games played.
Playing a sincere role during the organization's consecutive NLL Finals appearances during the league's 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, Jeffrey logged a combined seven points (1g, 6a), 49 loose balls, 15 caused turnovers, five blocked shots and 24 penalty minutes in 14 postseason appearances.
Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.
National Lacrosse League Stories from October 28, 2025
- Colorado Inks Forward Connor Robinson to One-Year Contract Agreement - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Via Two-Year Deal - Colorado Mammoth
- FireWolves Re-Sign Zachary Young to a Three-Year Contract - Oshawa FireWolves
- After 12 NLL Seasons, Seals Defenseman Cam Holding Announces his Retirement - San Diego Seals
- Longtime Mammoth Defenseman Cam Holding Announces Retirement - Colorado Mammoth
- Five Black Bears Games to be Broadcast Nationally on TSN During 2025-26 Season - Ottawa Black Bears
- National Lacrosse League and TSN Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule - Oshawa FireWolves
- TSN Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Sign Benesch to 1-Year Contract - Buffalo Bandits
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Colorado Inks Forward Connor Robinson to One-Year Contract Agreement
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Warren Jeffrey Via Two-Year Deal
- Longtime Mammoth Defenseman Cam Holding Announces Retirement
- Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Conner Cook to Two-Year Contract Agreement
- Colorado Re-Signs Defenseman Owen Down to Two-Year Deal