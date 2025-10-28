TSN Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season

HALIFAX, NS - As part of TSN's continuing coverage of the National Lacrosse League, the Halifax Thunderbirds will be a part of the NLL Friday Night on TSN four times during the 2025-26 season, with an additional game being a flex game at the end of the year.

"TSN's coverage amplifies our brand on a national stage, showcasing the intensity of NLL action and the passion of our fan base," Thunderbirds President and CEO John Catalano said. "This partnership continues to strengthen the visibility of both the Thunderbirds and the sport of box lacrosse across Canada."

Three of the games are scheduled to be broadcast from The Nest, with the Thunderbirds' own Maki Jenner and Pat Gregoire featuring on the broadcast team.

The slate begins with the team's season and home opener against the Oshawa FireWolves on Dec 5, which will be the feature game of Week 2 on TSN.

Halifax will return again as the Game of the Week in early January when the team heads on the road for the first half of a back-to-back in Ottawa on Jan 9.

The Thunderbirds' Feb 14 showdown with the defending champion Buffalo Bandits will be a marquee night for the league and franchise, as Jenner will become the first female in NLL history to do play-by-play for a game. She made history last year when she became the first female analyst in league history.

"It's an incredible honour to be the first woman to call play-by-play for an NLL game. I'm so thankful to TSN, the NLL, and the Halifax Thunderbirds for believing in me and giving me this platform," Jenner said. "My hope is that moments like this inspire and continue to open doors for more women in sport."

Halifax's lone matchup with the Toronto Rock this season on Mar 13 at Scotiabank Centre will be the NLL Friday Night on TSN game for Week 16.

The flex game will take place at the end of the season, with the Thunderbirds' final regular-season home game on Apr 18 or a matchup between Buffalo and Oshawa kicking off a season-ending doubleheader. Stay tuned to our social channels for more updates on broadcast information.

The NLL Friday Night on TSN games can be viewed across TSN's national television feeds, and streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app. All other NLL games can be streamed on TSN+ and NLL+. The full broadcast schedule is available at NLL.com and TSN.ca.







