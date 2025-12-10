Teddy Bear Toss Returns as Black Bears Welcome Rush

Published on December 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Let this be a well-in-advance warning to the Saskatchewan Rush - find some cover when the Black Bears score their first goal of the second quarter on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

That is, of course, because of the return of the Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain, which sees thousands of toys donated to children every holiday season in Ottawa.

Last season, Ron John's first goal as a Black Bear made hundreds of stuffed bears and animals rain down from the standsat Canadian Tire Centre as the Black Bears played host to the Buffalo Bandits.

The Black Bears are teaming up with the Ottawa First Responders Foundation this year to collect the stuffed animals. "When those teddy bears hit the turf, they'll go right in the hands of local kids who need them," explains Colton Stitt, a volunteer fire fighter in Ottawa representing the foundation.

"Grab a bear, grab your tickets, and let's make December 12th a night Ottawa won't forget."







