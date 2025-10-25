South Bay Lakers Select NBA Champion Dillon Jones with First Pick in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League) News Release







NEW YORK - The South Bay Lakers selected 2025 NBA Champion Dillon Jones (6-5, 235, Weber State) with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, which was held virtually today. The Osceola Magic selected Tyler Smith (6-9, 224, NBA G League Ignite) with the second overall pick, while the Greensboro Swarm selected Ace Baldwin (6-1, 190, Penn State) third overall.

Jones, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm®, appeared in 54 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. The Weber State product also averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games for the Washington Wizards at NBA 2K26 Summer League.

On assignment from the Milwaukee Bucks, Smith played in 15 games for the Wisconsin Herd during the 2024-25 season and recorded averages of 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. During the 2023-24 campaign, the 6-9 forward appeared in 27 games for G League Ignite with averages of 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.

The NBA G League's 25 th season tips off on Friday, Nov. 7 and features an expanded playoff field and 31 teams, including the rebranded and relocated Noblesville Boom, the affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

Below are round-by-round results from the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

About the NBA G League

Celebrating its 25th season, the NBA G League serves to prepare players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's official minor league and research & development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2025-26, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2024-25 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players, and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.

2025 NBA G League Draft Results

ROUND ONE

South Bay - Dillon Jones

Osceola - Tyler Smith

Capital City - Ace Baldwin

Grand Rapids - Adama Bal

Capital City - Nolan Hickman

Capital City - Cam Carter

Motor City - Stefan Todorovic

Westchester - Jamal Mashburn, Jr.

Greensboro - Ethan Taylor

Raptors 905 - A.J. Hoggard

Texas - Kario Oquendo

Grand Rapids - Kenan Blackshear

Oklahoma City - Vinicius da Silva

Sioux Falls - Josh Cohen

Texas - Cearius Warren

Osceola - Ebenezer Dowuona

Oklahoma City - John Harge

Birmingham - Tray Jackson

Westchester - Jaden Seymour

Birmingham - Chris Mantis

College Park - Tyrin Lawrence

Raptors 905 - JP Pegues

Greensboro - Olisa Akonobi

Oklahoma City- Passed

South Bay - Selton Miguel

Motor City - O'Mar Stanley

Noblesville - Ben Coupet, Jr.

Salt Lake City - Des Watson

Stockton - Jabri Abdur-Rahim

Salt Lake City - Carter Whitt

Capital City - J.Z. Zaher

ROUND TWO

Texas - Sean Durugordon

Stockton - Passed

Salt Lake City -Jermaine Couisnard

Sioux Falls - Dischon Thomas

Valley - Bryce Thompson

Sioux Falls - Darius Maddox

Santa Cruz - Derrin Boyd

Austin - Pierre Crockrell II

Grand Rapids - Markeese Hastings

Maine - Vance Jackson

Texas - Chandler Baker

Osceola - Passed

Wisconsin - Onno Steger

Iowa - Donte Ingram

Memphis - Kobe Webster

Sioux Falls - Tyler Hawkins

Motor City - Jason Hubbard

Wisconsin - T.J. Weeks

Grand Rapids - Passed

Austin - Passed

Capital City - Passed

Noblesville - Ahmaad Rorie

Maine - Nicolas Timberlake

Oklahoma City - Passed

Rip City - Passed

Texas - Passed

Santa Cruz - Franco Miller, Jr.

Motor City - Ray Harrison

Wisconsin - Passed

Westchester - Fousseyni Drame







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.