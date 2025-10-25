South Bay Lakers Select NBA Champion Dillon Jones with First Pick in 2025 NBA G League Draft
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League) News Release
NEW YORK - The South Bay Lakers selected 2025 NBA Champion Dillon Jones (6-5, 235, Weber State) with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, which was held virtually today. The Osceola Magic selected Tyler Smith (6-9, 224, NBA G League Ignite) with the second overall pick, while the Greensboro Swarm selected Ace Baldwin (6-1, 190, Penn State) third overall.
Jones, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm®, appeared in 54 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. The Weber State product also averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games for the Washington Wizards at NBA 2K26 Summer League.
On assignment from the Milwaukee Bucks, Smith played in 15 games for the Wisconsin Herd during the 2024-25 season and recorded averages of 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. During the 2023-24 campaign, the 6-9 forward appeared in 27 games for G League Ignite with averages of 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds.
The NBA G League's 25 th season tips off on Friday, Nov. 7 and features an expanded playoff field and 31 teams, including the rebranded and relocated Noblesville Boom, the affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.
Below are round-by-round results from the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
About the NBA G League
Celebrating its 25th season, the NBA G League serves to prepare players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league's official minor league and research & development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 30 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2025-26, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. More than half of all players on end-of-season 2024-25 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league's connection to the community, its teams, players, and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.
2025 NBA G League Draft Results
ROUND ONE
South Bay - Dillon Jones
Osceola - Tyler Smith
Capital City - Ace Baldwin
Grand Rapids - Adama Bal
Capital City - Nolan Hickman
Capital City - Cam Carter
Motor City - Stefan Todorovic
Westchester - Jamal Mashburn, Jr.
Greensboro - Ethan Taylor
Raptors 905 - A.J. Hoggard
Texas - Kario Oquendo
Grand Rapids - Kenan Blackshear
Oklahoma City - Vinicius da Silva
Sioux Falls - Josh Cohen
Texas - Cearius Warren
Osceola - Ebenezer Dowuona
Oklahoma City - John Harge
Birmingham - Tray Jackson
Westchester - Jaden Seymour
Birmingham - Chris Mantis
College Park - Tyrin Lawrence
Raptors 905 - JP Pegues
Greensboro - Olisa Akonobi
Oklahoma City- Passed
South Bay - Selton Miguel
Motor City - O'Mar Stanley
Noblesville - Ben Coupet, Jr.
Salt Lake City - Des Watson
Stockton - Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Salt Lake City - Carter Whitt
Capital City - J.Z. Zaher
ROUND TWO
Texas - Sean Durugordon
Stockton - Passed
Salt Lake City -Jermaine Couisnard
Sioux Falls - Dischon Thomas
Valley - Bryce Thompson
Sioux Falls - Darius Maddox
Santa Cruz - Derrin Boyd
Austin - Pierre Crockrell II
Grand Rapids - Markeese Hastings
Maine - Vance Jackson
Texas - Chandler Baker
Osceola - Passed
Wisconsin - Onno Steger
Iowa - Donte Ingram
Memphis - Kobe Webster
Sioux Falls - Tyler Hawkins
Motor City - Jason Hubbard
Wisconsin - T.J. Weeks
Grand Rapids - Passed
Austin - Passed
Capital City - Passed
Noblesville - Ahmaad Rorie
Maine - Nicolas Timberlake
Oklahoma City - Passed
Rip City - Passed
Texas - Passed
Santa Cruz - Franco Miller, Jr.
Motor City - Ray Harrison
Wisconsin - Passed
Westchester - Fousseyni Drame
NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jay Scrubb - Long Island Nets
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Nate Williams - Long Island Nets
- Squadron Select Tray Jackson in First Round of NBA G League Draf, Acquire JZ Zaher and Darryl Morsell - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster Following 2025 NBA G League Draft - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Acquires D.J. Burns - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Guard Quenton Jackson and 2027 Second Round Pick from Windy City - Iowa Wolves
- Iowa Wolves Select Donte Ingram in the 2025 NBA G League Draft - Iowa Wolves
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025 Training Camp Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Selects Olisa Akonobi in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Select Two in NBA G League Draft, Announce Training Camp Roster - Maine Celtics
- Legends Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster Following G League Draft - Texas Legends
- Noblesville Boom Make Two selections in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Noblesville Boom
- Austin Spurs Select Pierre Crockrell II in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Austin Spurs
- Raptors 905 Select Hoggard and Pegues in 2025 NBA G League Draft - Raptors 905
- South Bay Lakers Select NBA Champion Dillon Jones with First Pick in 2025 NBA G League Draft - G League
- Cleveland Charge Set 2025 Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Charge
- San Antonio Spurs Announce Austin Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.