Austin Spurs Select Pierre Crockrell II in 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have selected guard Pierre Crockrell II with the 39th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Crockrell, 6-0/180, most recently played for the Ostioneros de Guaymas based in Guaymas, Sonora during the 2024-25 season. In eight games, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 28.1 minutes.

Prior to his time in Mexico, Crockrell appeared in 69 games over two season (2022-24) at the University of California, Irvine, where he averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.3 minutes. As a senior, he earned All-Big West First Team honors and helped lead the Anteaters to a Big West Regular Season Championship.

A native of Tacoma, Washington, Crockrell began his college career at the University of the Pacific (2019-22), where he played in 81 games (56 starts) and averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.