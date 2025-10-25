Austin Spurs Select Pierre Crockrell II in 2025 NBA G League Draft
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have selected guard Pierre Crockrell II with the 39th overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.
Crockrell, 6-0/180, most recently played for the Ostioneros de Guaymas based in Guaymas, Sonora during the 2024-25 season. In eight games, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 28.1 minutes.
Prior to his time in Mexico, Crockrell appeared in 69 games over two season (2022-24) at the University of California, Irvine, where he averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 25.3 minutes. As a senior, he earned All-Big West First Team honors and helped lead the Anteaters to a Big West Regular Season Championship.
A native of Tacoma, Washington, Crockrell began his college career at the University of the Pacific (2019-22), where he played in 81 games (56 starts) and averaged 6.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.
