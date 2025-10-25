Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025 Training Camp Roster

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized the 2025 training camp roster.

The Herd's 17-man training camp roster features three Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players, Alex Antetokounmpo, Pete Nance and Mark Sears.

In the 2025 NBA G League Draft, the Herd selected Onno Steger with the 44th overall pick and T.J. Weeks Jr. with the 49th overall pick.

The roster also includes three returning players: Phil Alston, John Butler Jr., and Stephen Thompson Jr., as well as three local player tryout invitees: Kaden Anderson, Jordan Ivy-Curry, and Cameron Smith. Six players join the roster through trade acquisitions: Johnny Davis, Kira Lewis Jr., Craig Randall II, Cormac Ryan, Anthony Tarke, and Jeremiah Tilmon.

The Herd's complete 2025 training camp roster is below. *Bucks two-way player

NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY

Alex Antetokounmpo* F 6-8 214 08/27/01 Greece

Philip Alston F 6-5 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago

Kaden Anderson F 6-8 220 07/20/99 Point Loma Nazarene

John Butler Jr. F 7-0 220 12/04/02 Florida State

Johnny Davis G 6-4 195 02/27/02 Wisconsin

Jordan Ivy-Curry G 6-3 177 03/14/02 UCF

Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 04/06/01 Alabama

Pete Nance* F 6-9 225 02/19/00 Northwestern

Craig Randall II G 6-4 185 04/22/96 Tennessee-Martin

Cormac Ryan G 6-5 195 10/26/98 North Carolina

Mark Sears* G 6-0 185 02/19/02 Alabama

Cameron Smith F 6-7 210 12/21/99 Cal State Bakersfield

Onno Steger F 6-5 205 02/22/98 Western Carolina

Anthony Tarke G 6-6 220 05/27/97 Coppin State

Stephen Thompson Jr. G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State

Jeremiah Tilmon C 6-10 260 11/25/98 Missouri

T.J. Weeks Jr. G 6-4 190 03/15/00 Rider University







