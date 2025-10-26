Westchester Knicks Welcome Four New Additions Following 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, made several acquisitions with a combination of trades and selections during today's 2025 NBA G League Draft. The team has acquired Adama Bal, the 4th pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold, in exchange for the 8th pick Jamal Mashburn Jr. and a future first round pick in the NBA G League Draft. Additionally, the Westchester Knicks acquired Vinicius Da Silva, the 13th pick from the Oklahoma City Blue, in exchange for a future first round pick. The team also selected Jaden Seymour with the 19th pick and Fousseyni Drame with the 61st pick overall in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Bal, 21-years old, (6-7, 190-pounds), played his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Arizona (2021-2023), before transferring to Santa Clara University for his junior and senior seasons. In his junior season (2023-24), Bal appeared in 30 games (all starts), recording 14.4 points on 43.3-percent shooting from the field, along with 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over 31.2 minutes of action. He earned NABC All-District Second Team, Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team, and WCC All-Conference First Team in his junior and senior seasons. Over the course of his four-year collegiate career Bal played in 107 games (61 starts), averaging 8.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 20.1 minutes.

The Paris, France - native has represented his country in the FIBA Junior Teams U16 (2019) and U20 Euro Championship A (2022, 2023). In 2023, Bal helped the French National team to a U20 Euro Championship title.

Da Silva, 24-years old, (7-0, 210-pounds), most recently played for CB Starlabs Moron of the Primera FEB league during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 28 games (6 starts), recording 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 17.0 minutes. Da Silva has played international basketball since the age of 16, joining the Joventut Badalona junior team Divina Seguros Joventut U18 (2017-2019), before stints with other professional clubs such as CB Prat, BK Lions Jindrichuv Hradec, and Class Basquet Sant Antoni.

Seymour, 23-years old, (6-8, 205-pounds), played four seasons collegiately at East Tennessee State (2021-2025) after playing six games as a red-shirt freshman with Wichita State (2020-21). Seymour earned SoCon All-Conference First Team during his senior season with East Tennessee State, appearing in 30 games (all starts), averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 block over 30 minutes of action. Seymour received third team All-SoCon honors and named to the Second All-SoCon Tournament team during his junior season, in which he appeared in 35 games (all starts), averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals.

A Charlotte, NC- native, he attended Northside Christian Academy High School.

Drame, 25-years old, (6-7, 192), most recently played for the Mali national team in the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket, appearing in 7 games, averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Bamako, Mali-native played five years collegiately across three teams Saint Peters (2019-22), La Salle (2022-23), and Duquesne (2023-24). Drame played his first three seasons with Saint Peter's earning MAAC Rookie of the Week three times and MAAC Player of the Week in 2020. In his junior season (2021-22) with Saint Peter's he helped the team in their historic run to the NCAA tournament's Elite Eight. Drame has played in 159 (76 starts), holding an average of 7.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists over 22.7 minutes played throughout his collegiate career.







NBA G League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.