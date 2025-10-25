Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Nate Williams
Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Nate Williams from the South Bay Lakers in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Drew Timme and Long Island's first round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft.
Williams (6'5", 205) appeared in 47 career NBA games (four starts) across three seasons (2022-25) with the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, averaging 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. In 20 games for Houston last season, he averaged 3.3 points in 7.4 minutes per contest while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. He has also appeared in 81 career NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (62 starts) across three seasons (2022-25) with the Salt Lake City Stars and Rio Grande Valley Vipers, recording averages of 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. Williams earned an NBA G League Call-Up when he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 1, 2023 after spending the NBA G League season with the Stars. Prior to beginning his professional career, the 26-year-old played four collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at the University at Buffalo, appearing in 122 games (84 starts) and averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per game. The Rochester, N.Y., native received All-MAC First Team honors as a senior before becoming the second Bull in program history to play in an NBA game.
Timme appeared in 29 NBA G League regular season games (28 starts) for Long Island last season, recording averages of 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.6 minutes per game and earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors. Timme was originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Stockton Kings on Dec. 30, 2024.
