Greensboro Swarm Acquires D.J. Burns

Published on October 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, has acquired center D.J. Burns, it was announced today. Burns joins the Swarm after being added from the NBA G League Draft's undrafted player pool.

Burns (6-9, 275) most recently played for the Goyang Sono Skygunners of the Korean Basketball League. In 54 games, he averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 18.7 minutes per game. The 25-year-old went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and played in four games for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2024 NBA2K Summer League, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.9 minutes.

A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns was instrumental in North Carolina State's 2024 Final Four run, earning South Region Most Outstanding Player honors and guiding the Wolfpack to their first Final Four appearance since 1983. During his graduate season, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 24.9 minutes per game, captured ACC Tournament MVP and posted a 29-point performance in the Elite Eight, a comeback victory against Duke.

He averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across two seasons with North Carolina State.

Burns joined the Wolfpack following three seasons at Winthrop, where he averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 60.0% shooting, earning Big South Player of the Year honors in 2021-22.

He joins the Swarm ahead of its season opener on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET against the Maine Celtics.







