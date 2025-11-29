Swarm Fall in Overtime Battle to Capital City, 109-107

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm (5-4) fell in a seesaw battle Friday, dropping a 109-107 overtime decision to the Capital City Go-Go (4-3) at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Greensboro returned to action with all three of its two-way players available. Antonio Reeves led the Swarm with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range. The Swarm finished with five players in double figures, with Keyontae Johnson adding 16 points (7-of-15 FG) and PJ Hall recording a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Alondes Williams delivered a game-high 32 points (10-of-29 FG), including the game-winning basket, to pace the Go-Go. Skal Labissiere added 25 points (10-of-18 FG) in 38 minutes, and Leaky Black posted 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The opening period featured six lead changes and two ties, with Hall providing an early spark by scoring seven of the Swarm's first 11 points, including a top-of-the-key three and two interior finishes. Both teams attacked inside early, each scoring 14 points in the paint. Labissiere led the Go-Go with six first-quarter points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Returning from a five-game absence due to injury, Marcus Garrett moved into 10th place on the Swarm's all-time scoring list early in the second quarter. He reached the milestone at the 10:28 mark on a driving layup, surpassing Jaylen Barford's 834 career points. Williams took over the frame for Capital City, scoring 16 in the quarter and entering halftime with 21 points (7-of-14 FG).

Greensboro trailed 49-44 at the break, with Hall leading the team with 11 points.

Capital City maintained its advantage for much of the third quarter before the Swarm, down 60-53, rattled off nine straight points to grab the lead. Johnson contributed five during the run, including an and-one finish, slicing through the lane. Williams countered with the final five points of the quarter for the Go-Go, giving Capital City a 71-70 edge entering the fourth.

Neither team led by more than six points in a tightly contested fourth quarter. With the Go-Go ahead by four in the final 90 seconds, a potential left-corner 3-pointer by Keshon Gilbert was negated as he took the shot out of bounds. Greensboro responded with back-to-back layups from Garrett to tie the game at 102, the second coming after he recovered a loose dribble and floated in a shot from the foul line.

After a missed 3-point shot from Reeves, Williams went in isolation against Hall, but had his right-wing midrange fall short.

Reeves opened overtime with five points, but saw the Go-Go post a 7-0 run to end the contest. Williams found the game winner, intercepting a sideline inbound and shedding off his defender for the layup.

Friday's contest featured 25 lead changes and 10 ties, with neither side mounting a double-digit lead.

The Greensboro Swarm will head to the nation's capital on Monday to complete its two-game set versus the Go-Go. It returns to Novant Health Fieldhouse on Dec. 5 and 7 against the Westchester Knicks, with its Dec. 7 date hosting Community Heroes Night - which includes a Swarmy superhero cape to the first 500 fans. Tickets for both contests are available.







