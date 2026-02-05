Greensboro Swarm to Welcome Back Damien Wilkins, Shonn Miller and Former Staff for Legacy Night on February 12

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the organization will welcome back the Swarm's first scorer, Damien Wilkins, its first draft pick, Shonn Miller, and former front-office staff for Legacy Night on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Novant Health Fieldhouse. The Swarm will host the Capital City Go-Go at 7 p.m. ET as part of the team's 10th season in Greensboro.

"Legacy Night is a meaningful opportunity to honor everyone who has played a part in building this franchise," said Steve Swetoha, Team President of the Greensboro Swarm. "From players and coaches to staff members, these are the people whose dedication and passion have shaped our identity. As we celebrate our 10th season, we're proud to recognize their contributions and welcome them back home to the community that continues to support us."

Established ahead of the 2016-17 season, the Greensboro Swarm has become intertwined with the Piedmont Triad and its community, having played more than 200 games at Novant Health Fieldhouse. During the Swarm's Feb. 12 contest, Wilkins, Miller and staff in attendance will be recognized in-game, allowing fans to celebrate their impact and role in the organization's history. The evening will highlight the Swarm's growth over the past decade and reinforce the franchise's connection to its alumni.

Wilkins, an integral part of the Swarm's history, scored the franchise's first basket on Nov. 12, 2016, against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (now Noblesville Boom), and played two seasons in Greensboro after a 10-year NBA career. Miller, the Swarm's first draft selection, was selected 13th in the 2016 NBA Development League Draft and logged 45 appearances in its inaugural campaign.

The night will also highlight several members of the Swarm's past and present front office. Among them are Charlotte Hornets scouts Cam Twiss and Daniel Goose. Twiss served as the Swarm's General Manager from 2017 to 2023, while Goose began as an intern and grew into the team's Manager of Player Development and Basketball Operations from 2018 to 2021. Adam Hoffman, now a Performance Scientist for MLS side Charlotte FC, will also be in attendance after previously serving in strength and conditioning roles for the Swarm and Hornets.

Current Swarm General Manager Cole Teal and Head Coach DJ Bakker will also be recognized during the night, with more alumni expected to be announced in the lead-up to the game, giving fans even more reasons to celebrate the Swarm's 10th season in Greensboro.

Legacy Night reflects the Swarm's ongoing effort to remain connected to its alumni and to recognize that everyone who has contributed to the organization's success remains a part of its story. Tickets for the Swarm's Legacy Night matchup on Feb. 12 are available at ticketmaster.com or through a ticket representative at 336-907-3600.







