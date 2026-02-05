Fourth Quarter Rally Propels Hustle Past Cruise

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Motor City Cruise (9-9) 120-109 at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Tyler Burton led Memphis posting a career-high 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 33 points and seven rebounds. Abou Ousmane added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Lawson Lovering and Lucas Williamson tallied 10 points each.

Wendell Moore Jr. paced Motor City with 20 points and three steals. Drew Peterson contributed 17 points and four steals. Isaac Jones registered 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Akins scored 15 points. Bobi Klintman added 12 points off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the first half, Memphis cut the Cruise deficit to 95-89 entering the fourth quarter. The Hustle opened the final frame on a 15-2 run to take the lead. Memphis outscored Motor City 31-14 in the fourth to complete the comeback.

Memphis shot 54.8 percent from the field and totaled 56 points in the paint. The Hustle limited Motor City to 23.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Cruise tallied 27 points off turnovers.

Memphis will conclude its three-game road trip with another matchup against the Cruise on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. CT in Detroit.

