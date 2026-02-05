Hustle Conclude Road Trip with Loss to Cruise

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 135-105 by the Motor City Cruise (10-9) at Wayne State Fieldhouse to wrap up a three-game road trip.

Tyler Burton paced Memphis with 25 points. Nate Hinton registered 20 points, five rebounds and a season-high seven steals. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 16 points. Lawson Lovering contributed 12 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high four blocks.

Wendell Moore Jr. led Motor City with 23 points. Drew Peterson added 21 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists off the bench. Chaz Lanier and Brice Williams scored 15 points each.

Memphis opened the game on a 17-8 run to take an early lead. The Cruise fought back to take a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 30 in the second half.

Memphis scored 58 points in the paint and 22 second chance points. Motor City scored 29 points off turnovers. The Cruise shot 57.8 percent from the field and 48.0 percent from beyond the arc. Motor City scored 21 fast break points.

The Hustle return to Landers Center for a four-game home stand tipping off Friday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.