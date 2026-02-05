Stars Back in the Win Column After Big Win in Overtime against Clippers

The Salt Lake City Stars earned a much-needed victory against the San Diego Clippers, pulling out a 128-120 overtime win on Wednesday night. The victory marked Salt Lake City's first overtime win of the season and snapped the team's losing streak.

Salt Lake City set the tone early, jumping out to a quick lead and closing the first quarter ahead 32-27. San Diego answered in the second quarter, regaining the advantage and carrying a 66-59 lead into halftime. The Stars responded coming out of the break, erasing the deficit and reclaiming the lead on a Max Abmas three-pointer at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter. Salt Lake City maintained the edge until the final moments, when a Clippers jumper sent the game to overtime.

The Stars took control immediately in the extra period, locking in defensively and holding San Diego scoreless from the field. Salt Lake City continued to add to its lead, capped by a Dereon Seabron layup that sealed the eight-point overtime victory.

Rookie guard Sean East II led the Stars with a team-high 27 points (11-22 FGM, 3-6 3PM) while dishing out a team-high-tying seven assists. Matthew Cleveland provided a major spark, matching his career high with 23 points and pulling down 10 rebounds (3 OR, 7 DR) for a double-double. Off the bench, Seabron paced the reserves with 19 points and seven assists.

Six Stars finished in double figures. From the starting lineup, East II (27), Cleveland (23) and Abmas (14) all reached double digits, while Seabron (19), Justin Harmon (16) and Mo Bamba (16) contributed off the bench.

The Clippers were led by Jalen House who scored 28 points off the bench, followed by Patrick Baldwin Jr. who scored 26 points from the starting unit.

With the win, the Stars improved to 7-12 on the season and will turn their attention to a home back-to-back series against the Westchester Knicks. The opener is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. MT and will stream on Jazz+. Fans can find tickets HERE or on slcstars.com.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS East II - 27 Bamba - 14 Seabron/East II - 7 .495 .378 .762 9-38-47

CLIPPERS House- 28 Telfort - 14 House - 9 .453 .333 .750 12-37-49







