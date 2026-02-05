Osceola Magic Winning Streak Ends with Loss to Noblesville Boom

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (13-4) dropped a 129-117 contest to the Noblesville Boom (11-6) on Wednesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. With the loss, the Magic's five-game winning streak came to an end.

In his second consecutive start, Magic guard Javonte Smart led all scorers with a season-high 35 points on 13-of-21 from the field and 7-of-12 from deep. Newly named NBA G League Next Up contestant Lester Quiñones scored 28 points. Will Baker recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Former Osceola Magic standout Ethan Thompson recorded a near triple-double in his first game back at Osceola Heritage Park with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Cameron Hildreth and Gabe McGlothan each scored 25 points for the visiting Boom.

The two teams played each other closely during the opening half, with the Boom taking a slim 66-64 lead into the locker room at halftime. Hildreth and Smart matched each other with 15 first-half points on five made shots.

Noblesville pushed their lead out to 17 points in the third quarter, but the Magic made a push late in the fourth quarter. Smart scored nine points in 41 seconds to cut the deficit to seven with just over two minutes remaining. However, the Magic couldn't string together enough stops to steal a win.

The Magic host their annual Osceola Ranchers Night, presented by 7 Brew, on Friday, February 6 when they take on the Noblesville Boom. Come join the Magic as they celebrate the ranching history that has helped shape Osceola County. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and ESPN+. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

"We'll watch the film and figure it out. Obviously, just defensively wasn't good enough. We gave up 30 points in every quarter, so we'll start there."

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 33 31 20 33 117

Boom 30 36 30 33 129

The Osceola Magic are auctioning off game-issued Black History Month Celebration jerseys from now until February 7. Fans can go to https://e.givesmart.com/events/Nq9/ for a chance to purchase a jersey from their favorite Osceola Magic player. All proceeds go to the Black Empowerment & Community Council.

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Campus Customs for being the sponsor for tonight's t-shirt giveaway!







