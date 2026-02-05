Herd Lose to Delaware

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Delaware Blue Coats 105-103.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 23 points, while John Butler Jr. and Victor Oladipo followed with 15 points apiece.

The top scorers for the Delaware Blue Coats were Saint Thomas with 33 points and Malcolm Hill with 28 points.

Wisconsin struck first on a John Butler Jr. corner three, but Delaware answered in a hurry with a floater and midrange pullup to push ahead 6-3 at the 10-minute mark. Cormac Ryan's transition three tied the game before Delaware stretched its lead to 12-6 after subsequent free throws. The Herd's bench gave a spark with Kobe Stewart connecting on a layup and Johnny Davis drilling backtoback threes to flip the score 23-22 in favor of the Herd. The Blue Coats hit a threepoint play to close the quarter up 26-25.

Delaware seized control with a 144 burst early in the second quarter, fueled by a triple, transition layup, and a driving finish. The Blue Coats capped the run with a deep three and dunk for a 40-29 advantage. The Herd kept close behind Cormac Ryan's pair of late threes to trim Delaware's lead down to 59-55 at halftime. Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Jeremiah Tilmon opened the third quarter with a reverse layup followed by a fastbreak dunk. At seven minutes in the quarter, Mark Sears briefly put the Herd ahead 69-68 with a three from the right wing. Delaware responded immediately, taking back the edge by eight points. Victor Oladipo broke the run with free throws before Delaware pulled ahead again by double-digits. Johnny Davis converted a last-second layup to cut the margin to 89-79 entering the final quarter.

The Herd mounted a charge early in the fourth quarter, with Kira Lewis Jr. finishing in transition. Victor Oladipo added a threepoint play, and Cormac Ryan's slashing finger roll made it a two-point deficit at the six-minute mark. Cormac Ryan tied the contest 97-97 and drained a goahead three-point bucket with four minutes remaining. Delaware responded with a dunk and a fastbreak slam to take advantage. The Blue Coats buried two free throws for a 105-100 edge, but Victor Oladipo connected on a three to make it a one-possession game. The Blue Coats held on to win 105-103.

The Herd will rematch the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday, Feb. 7, with tip set for 5:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot Green Bay 32.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.