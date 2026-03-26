Herd Claw out Victory over the Raptors

Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Raptors 905, 106-104.

Mark Sears led the Herd with a double-double of 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Johnny Davis followed with his third consecutive double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for Raptors 905 were Tyreke Key with 17 points and Tyson Degenhart with 16 points.

Wisconsin opened the game scoring on the first five possessions to make it 11-0. Raptors converted a steal into a layup, but Johnny Davis and Jeremiah Tilmon answered immediately with another Herd burst, stretching the lead to 18-4. Johnny Davis continued to dominate the period with a putback, followed by a deep transition three to reach 12 firstquarter points. After a brief 905 push, the Herd closed strong with a Stephen Thompson Jr. floater and a late fadeaway from Kobe Stewart to finish the quarter in command, 33-16.

The Herd started the second quarter with back-to-back Mark Sears' triples. 905 responded, cutting the lead to 16, but Justyn Hamilton and Mark Sears combined to stretch the lead to 23. The Raptors cut into the deficit again, but the Herd remained in full control. 905 converted a short 6-0 run late, capped by a wing three and a lastsecond tipin, but the Herd still cruised into halftime up 58-43.

Jeremiah Tilmon opened with a dunk, but the Raptors buried a catchandshoot to start a 13-4 spurt to make it a six-point game. John Butler Jr. paused the run with a three-point play, but the 905 comeback continued, pulling within two possessions. The Herd answered every basket until the Raptors connected on five straight points to take their first lead of the game at 74-73. Johnny Davis briefly answered with a tough 27foot stepback, but the Raptors closed the quarter with a sequence of dunks before securing a free throw to end the third ahead 84-80.

The 905 started the fourth quarter with an early driving layup, but Mark Sears and Johnny Davis countered with interior scoring to tie the game at 86. The Raptors responded with a reverse finish and free throws to push back up four, but Johnny Davis kept Wisconsin within striking distance with a turnaround hook. 905 extended the lead to seven before Johnny Davis responded again with a turnaround midrange and later a transition layup to trim it to three. Mark Sears tied the game at 101 with a deep turnaround three. With 1:06 left, 905 buried a huge 27footer to go up 104-101, but the Herd continued to claw back, cutting it to two after a Jeremiah Tilmon free throw. With under 12 seconds left, Stephen Thompson Jr. delivered a contested pullup 28footer to give the Herd a 105-104 edge. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a free throw seconds later, and the Raptors' final driving attempt was blocked by Johnny Davis, sealing the Herd's 106-104 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will play its last game of the 2025-26 season on March 28 at 5:00 p.m. against the Raptors 905. Fans can watch the game on The Spot Green Bay - 32.







NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2026

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