905 Falls in the Final Seconds to the Herd
Published on March 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (22-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, fell in the final seconds to the Wisconsin Herd (10-25), 106-104, in their final school day game of the season Thursday afternoon.
Tyrese Samuel notched his first double-double with the Raptors 905, putting up 14 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks for the red and black. Mark Sears contributed a career-high 33 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists for the Herd.
Tyson Degenhart provided complementary scoring for the 905, adding 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal in the loss. Johnny Davis secured a double-double of his own, adding 29 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and four blocks for Wisconsin.
The two teams meet again on Saturday evening to close out the regular season. Tip-off scheduled for 6:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 16 27 41 20 104 KEY 17 SAMUEL 14 HOGGARD 8
HERD 33 25 22 26 106 SEARS 33 DAVIS 9 LEWIS 7
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