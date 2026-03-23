Toronto Raptors Sign Markelle Fultz to 10-Day Contract

Published on March 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The Toronto Raptors announced Monday they have signed guard Markelle to a 10-day contract. This marks the fourth Raptors 905 call-up of the season.

Fultz, 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, has appeared in six games (all starts), averaging 9.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 22.2 minutes for the Raptors 905. He has scored in double-digits four times.

Fultz has appeared in 255 games (164 starts) across with the 76ers (2017-2019), Orlando Magic (2019-24), and Sacramento Kings (2024-25). He owns career averages of 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.0 minutes.

In his lone collegiate season at the University of Washington (2016-17), Fultz appeared in 25 games (all starts) and averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals, earning First Team All-Pac-12 honors and setting the Huskies freshman scoring record with 579 points.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native was selected with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.







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