Hustle Defeat Blue 115-108

Published on March 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (10-23), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (11-21), 115-108, in its first game of a back-to-back series at Landers Center.

Eric Dixon led Memphis with 32 points and nine rebounds, marking his third performance of the season with 30+ points. Orlando Robinson earned his fourth double-double of the season behind 30 points and 11 rebounds. Colby Jones contributed 16 points off the bench.

Zhaire Smith paced Oklahoma City with 21 points and six rebounds. Payton Sandfort notched 19 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Pritchard totaled 16 points, while Nikola Topic added 15 points.

Memphis scored nine straight points to take an early double-digit lead, 19-9. The Hustle outscored Oklahoma City 33-15 in the third quarter, leading 97-78 heading into the final frame.

After trailing by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City built a 20-2 run with 5:08 remaining in the game to cut Memphis' lead to five, 103-98. The Hustle responded with nine straight points to secure the win.

Memphis will complete the back-to-back series against the Blue tonight, Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. CT during its last home game of the season.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 23, 2026

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