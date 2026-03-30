Hustle Conclude Season with Win over Vipers

Published on March 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (11-25), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (23-13) 120-118 at Bert Ogden Arena to conclude the 2025-26 season.

Charlie Brown Jr. led the Hustle with 32 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Orlando Robinson registered 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Colby Jones tallied 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. Eric Dixon scored 13 points. Lahat Thioune added 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

Daishen Nix paced Rio Grande Valley with 33 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Tristen Newton totaled 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Cameron Matthews contributed 22 points and seven rebounds. Caleb McConnell added 16 points off the bench.

Memphis outscored the Vipers 38-23 in the second quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead. After leading by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter, Rio Grande Valley went on a 23-7 run to tie the game at 118 with 15.9 seconds remaining. Brown Jr. scored on a contested layup to give Memphis a two-point lead on the ensuing possession. John Knight III's layup at the buzzer was too strong as the Hustle held on for the win.

Memphis outrebounded the Vipers 54-41 and totaled 18 second chance points. The Hustle shot 50.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, making 12 3-pointers. The Vipers scored 72 points in the paint and 22 points off turnovers. The Hustle limited Rio Grande Valley to 22.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 30, 2026

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